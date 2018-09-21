Brace yourselves because Imoh Umoren is planning on churning out TV shows next year

Imoh Umoren

Imoh Umoren’s Children of Mud was nominated for the 2018 AMVCA, and although it didn’t win in the favour of child actor Mariam Kayode for best actress, the filmmaker is nevertheless looking towards the future. Yesterday, he took to social media and revealed that he will churn out television shows next year. Most importantly, he mentioned this will be possible with a writers’ room filled with “creative, unconventional people.”

This is, perhaps, the first time I’d see a Nollywood practitioner acknowledge the place of a writer’s room. And not just any kind, but one constituting, well, to quote Umoren again, creative and unconventional people. I’m going to run along with the idea that Umoren wants writers that are diverse, in a way that doesn’t fit the norm. The 70th outing of the Emmys held recently, and there was talk about how American television is now inclusive and diverse, evidently so in shows like Queer Eye and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Sandra Oh making history as the first Asian actress to be nominated for best lead actress in a drama series.

A writers’ room, for the most part, could have made this happen. I have bemoaned the state of our television landscape before, the churn of TV shows with bad writing and predictable stories. We need new names, and I hope that Umoren doesn’t disappoint.

