Mark your calendars people, Ebony Life just announced the premiere date for ‘Chief Daddy’

Chief Daddy

Following the recent release of the first teaser of the movie, Chief Daddy, EbonyLife Films has announced the date of the movie’s premiere, set for 2nd December 2018. The highly anticipated launch will take place at the Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

In usual EbonyLife fashion, the premiere is set to be a grand affair, with a guest list including dignitaries, business moguls, celebrities and socialites. With the dress code being ’Opulently Nigerian – Be Extra’, the event promises to be a thrilling and exceptional extravaganza, showcasing Nigerian fashion culture like never before.

Executive Producer, Mo Abudu,  is looking forward to another landmark event. “Every year, the cream of Lagos society shows up for our extraordinary premieres and this will be no exception. This time, with Chief Daddy, we are going to have even more fun with fashion, while unveiling what promises to be the biggest movie of 2018. For those fortunate enough to be invited, we promise a wonderful occasion and a hilarious, highly enjoyable, family film.”

With possibly the most star-studded cast in Nollywood’s history, the dramatic comedy, Chief Daddy, chronicles the sudden death of wealthy and extremely generous Chief Beecroft, and the events that unfold subsequently. The movie, which features unique and eccentric characters, combines drama, comedy and a very catchy soundtrack.

After the premiere, anxious fans won’t have long to wait, as the movie opens in cinemas from December 14th. In the meantime, they can look forward to another four teasers before the main trailer is released in late October.

Edwin Okolo is an author and journalist who has worked with YNaija, TheNativemag and the Naked Convos.

