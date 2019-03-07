Article

Brace yourselves because ‘Chief Daddy’ is coming to Netflix this month

Netflix has just acquired Chief Daddy, the 2018 star-studded comedy drama from EbonyLife Films, which, I believe, is still showing in select theaters. This is the third movie from EbonyLife Films that Netflix would add to enrich its Nollywood content. Fifty (2015) and The Wedding Party (2016) arrived first on the streaming platform.

Directed by  Niyi Akinmolayan, Chief Daddy is deliberately grandiose, thanks to its many stars from Falz and Funke Akindele to Joke Silva and Ini Edo. It’s also the kind of movie that appeals to diasporic taste and perception of Nollywood, in the context of high drama and Netflix is bringing the movie to a wider, global audience.

Billionaire industrialist, Chief Beecroft, who dies unexpectedly while having lunch, leads an unexpected family reunion as everyone is forced to unite and organise a fitting farewell for Chief Daddy. Plot synopsis, in a nutshell. ”Being able to satisfy the demands of African viewers around the globe to watch Chief Daddy – and so soon after its in-cinema run – is a wonderful opportunity. Nigerians abroad follow all the latest developments back home, and we’ve had scores of requests to watch the film online, so we’re delighted to partner with Netflix to share our stories and bring joy and laughter to millions of Nollywood film lovers worldwide with Chief Daddy.” Executive producer Mo Abudu said, speaking on the acquisition by Netflix.

Chief Daddy arrives Netflix on March 15, 2019.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 7, 2019

The Big 5: Three injured as explosion rocks APC campaign venue in Uyo; IG deploys DIGs, 227 CPs for March 9 elections | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: EFCC arraigns ex-Skye Bank chair The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ...

Bernard Dayo March 6, 2019

The Late 5: Tribunal hears Atiku, PDP’s application for inspection of electoral materials; No public holiday in Lagos on Friday – Commissioner | Other stories

Here are stories that drove conversation today: No public holiday in Lagos on Friday – Commissioner The Lagos State Government ...

Bernard Dayo March 6, 2019

The Big 5: I’ll retire to Daura in 2023 – Buhari; EFCC seizes Babalele’s passport | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: I’ll retire to Daura in 2023 – Buhari President Buhari has ...

Bernard Dayo March 5, 2019

The Late 5: I’ll keep attacking Buhari’s govt. – Obasanjo; We are anxious to meet Atiku in court – APC campaign council | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Don’t go to court when you lose election, go home – Apostle ...

Bernard Dayo March 5, 2019

The Big 5: Disrupt Saturday’s election in Kwara and risk your lives – Lai Mohammed to thugs; Emefiele still CBN governor Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Police arrest 323 suspected electoral offenders The Nigeria Police Force said ...

Bernard Dayo March 4, 2019

The Late 5: Suspected herdsmen kill 16 in fresh Benue attack; Court terminates charges against Alex Badeh | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Suspected herdsmen kill 16 in fresh Benue attack According to Punch, sixteen people ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail