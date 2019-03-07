Brace yourselves because ‘Chief Daddy’ is coming to Netflix this month

Netflix has just acquired Chief Daddy, the 2018 star-studded comedy drama from EbonyLife Films, which, I believe, is still showing in select theaters. This is the third movie from EbonyLife Films that Netflix would add to enrich its Nollywood content. Fifty (2015) and The Wedding Party (2016) arrived first on the streaming platform.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Chief Daddy is deliberately grandiose, thanks to its many stars from Falz and Funke Akindele to Joke Silva and Ini Edo. It’s also the kind of movie that appeals to diasporic taste and perception of Nollywood, in the context of high drama and Netflix is bringing the movie to a wider, global audience.

Billionaire industrialist, Chief Beecroft, who dies unexpectedly while having lunch, leads an unexpected family reunion as everyone is forced to unite and organise a fitting farewell for Chief Daddy. Plot synopsis, in a nutshell. ”Being able to satisfy the demands of African viewers around the globe to watch Chief Daddy – and so soon after its in-cinema run – is a wonderful opportunity. Nigerians abroad follow all the latest developments back home, and we’ve had scores of requests to watch the film online, so we’re delighted to partner with Netflix to share our stories and bring joy and laughter to millions of Nollywood film lovers worldwide with Chief Daddy.” Executive producer Mo Abudu said, speaking on the acquisition by Netflix.

Chief Daddy arrives Netflix on March 15, 2019.