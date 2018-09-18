The Late 5: Osun governorship is a must-win for APC – Buhari; We’ll resist INEC’s ban on smartphones at polling booths- PDP | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Tuesday said that Osun must be retained by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as he appealed to the people not to allow darkness to take over the state of Osun.

Buhari who disclosed this at the grand rally of the APC in Oshogbo, urged the people to come out massively to vote for APC and not allow corrupt people to have their way in the state.

“Nigeria must be free of corrupt leaders,’’ he said as he assured the people of the government’s commitment to completing all projects abandoned by previous administration in the state.

Senate President and Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki has said that the President Buhari administration is trying to implement his blueprint on commercial farming, adding that government has to create the environment for the private sector to flourish because it cannot do it alone.

As reported by The Cable, referring to the Anchor Borrowers programme, Presidential Fertiliser Initiative and Food Security Council agricultural programmes of the current administration, Saraki told the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum in Abuja at a meeting on Tuesday that he had first spoken of the idea as a Governor of Kwara, but was criticised.

“As a governor, I came up and said you must have commercial farming. What I said over seven years ago is what is the blueprint today that the government is trying to adopt. When I said it then, I was attacked. Today, the country is still spending N2 to N3 billion and it will continue to do so,” he said.

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ban the use of smartphones at polling booths during Saturday’s governorship election in Osun.

Speaking during an interactive session with PDP leaders in Bayelsa State on Tuesday, National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, alleged that the commission was already perfecting rigging formula in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that INEC’s decision on the use of smartphone was a deliberate plan to kill means of gathering evidence against their rigging arrangements which he said was being fine-tuned but already tested in Ekiti and Osun.

“The ban on the use of smartphone by INEC in Osun is because they want to stop people from capturing their evil plans. We will resist it.” he said.

The Joint Committee of the National Assembly on Electoral Matters on Tuesday, adopted the fourth version of the 2018/2019 Electoral Amendment Act.

Explaining that the fourth amendment bill had addressed all controversies raised by the Executive which led to President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to withhold assent thrice, Chairman of the joint committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif at a press briefing in Abuja, added that the joint committee came up with additional amendments based on the draft submitted by the Executive arm.

“I want you to know that the National Assembly, INEC and the Executive are on the same page,” Nazif said.

The Federal Government has announced the programme of events for the 58th Independence Day Celebration which will be taking place on Monday 1st October 2018.

Permanent Secretary, Political and economic affairs, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Gabriel Aduda who stated this at a World press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that the event will commence with the traditional media broadcast at 7am, and will end with a Dinner and Gala Night at the State House Banquet Hall in the Presidential Villa.

He added that there will be an Independence parade at the Eagle square at 9.00am featuring Match past by Military and Para-Military forces, Labour Union and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC); Air Display by Air Force fighter Jets over the skies of Abuja; Paratroopers Display; and Military equipment fanfare.

“The Day will come to a close with a Dinner and Gala Night at the State House Banquet Hall in the Presidential Villa, Abuja at 6.00pm.

And stories from around the world:

The Israeli military has rejected claims its fighter jets indirectly caused a Russian military plane to be shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft fire. (Al Jazeera)

President Donald Trump rejected Tuesday Democratic calls for the FBI to investigate a sexual assault allegation against his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, as both sides mobilized for an explosive showdown in Congress over the nomination. (AFP)

China has hit back at President Donald Trump by imposing new trade tariffs on $60bn of American goods.

Turkey will send more troops into Syria’s Idlib province after striking a deal with Russia that has averted a government offensive and delighted rebels who say it keeps the area out of President Bashar al-Assad’s hands. (Reuters)

Germany’s domestic intelligence chief, Hans-Georg Maassen, has been told to quit and move to a senior post at the interior ministry. (BBC)