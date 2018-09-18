Today’s Noisemakers: Simi, Akinwunmi Ambode, Dolapo Badmos, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Akinwunmi Ambode

With the progress recorded by Governor Rauf Aregbesola, the people of Osun should vote for Continuity and Experience by voting Gboyega Oyetola on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/sjbHW8Rsjp — Akinwunmi Ambode (@AkinwunmiAmbode) September 18, 2018

2. Ayodele Fayose

Notwithstanding its demonstration of hate, prejudice, persecution and partiality,I again wrote the @officialEFCC today, that I will be available on October 16. But if their investigation cannot wait till October 16, investigators can meet me in my office in Ado Ekiti on Sept 20 pic.twitter.com/qEvBTxSdVV — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) September 18, 2018

3. Simi

When you give yourself reasons why it’s likely for you to fuck up, you’re less likely to try not to actually fuck up. Therefore, you’re more likely to fuck up. You with me? — Simi (@SympLySimi) September 18, 2018

4. Juliet Kego

We wake up to sad news. Dear beloved Nigerians, keep all perceived differences aside. Just for today…and pray for the repose of the soul of Saifura Hussaini Ahmed by ISWAP. Pray for her family Pray for Leah Sharibu & all the missing boys & girls Hold ALL leaders accountable — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) September 18, 2018

5. Demola Adetona

How can we trust a government that continuously flouts the rule of law in a "fight against corruption"? How can you bring perceived criminals to justice if you don't respect the justice system?#NigeriansArise — Demola Adetona (@DEMOLAEXPOZE) September 18, 2018

6. Dolapo Badmos

Identify the people whose association will propel you to move forward. pple are stranded in life cause they have kept or are keeping wrong company.Good company in a journey makes d way seem shorter, associate urself wt people of good quality! Its better to b alone than in bad coy — Dolapo Badmos (@Opetodolapo) September 18, 2018

7. Doyin Okupe

Inec has no powers under our constitution to make laws that infringes on the fundermental rights of citizens. They will need to forward a bill to the national assembly to that effect. This is not a Banana Republic yet. The ban on phones by Inec cannot stand in face of the law. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) September 18, 2018