Ramsey Nouah is searching for an actor to play Andy Okeke in the ‘Living In Bondage’ sequel

If you didn’t know, there will be a sequel to Living In Bondage, the 1992 horror classic that brought forth the canon of occultic movies, blood money movies, and whatever movie there is with grown men or women in a coven doing witchy things. It is such a unique horror sub-genre that Nollywood became known for. The Living In Bondage sequel will mark Ramsey Nouah’s directorial debut, and he wants to get everything right, including the casting.

The original movie starred Kenneth Okonkwo as Andy Okeke, a role that captured Okonkwo as a loving husband and a wife-killer, thanks to the dark cult he joined that made it happen. Living In Bondage had a noirish gloom, which was further amplified by Okeke’s haunted, post-wealth life. And Ramsey Nouah is looking for an actor who’s got the chops. On Instagram recently, Nouah posted a video calling new and upcoming male actors to make a one-minute video of Andy Okeke’s opening monologue in Living In Bondage.

Titled Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, the sequel will have Kanayo O. Kanayo and Bob Manuel Udokwu reprise their roles, with The Wedding Party star Enyinna Nwigwe and Nouah beefing up the cast in new roles. No release date for Living In Bondage has been announced. But we will bring you updates on any development.

