The Late 5: President Buhari signs 8 bills into law, Federer to face Cilic in Australian Open

These are the Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday, said it was disgraceful that no all the refineries in the country were not working – none performing up to 50 percent capacity.

He said his tenure as military head saw all the refineires working.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Friday, declined to order the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to produce the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In the ruling delivered by Justice Binta Nyako, the court dismissed an application filed by a team of lawyers representing the IPOB leader, which prayed the court to compel Buratai to produce their client, either dead or alive.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu Friday, urged President Buhari to ensure that his administration conducted free, fair and credible general elections in 2019.

President Buhari has assented to eight bills passed by the National Assembly into law.

One of the eight bills is the National is the National Senior Citizens Centre Act, 2018.

Other bills signed include Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges), 2018, the National Institute of Legislative Studies (Amendment) Act, 2018, and Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Spain (Domestication and Enforcement ) Act, 2018.

Others are Rail Loan (International Bank) (Repeal) Act, 2018, Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2018, Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration Act, 2018 and Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (Establishment), Act, 2018.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria ( MACBAN ) said yesterday there was no need to set up cattle colonies in the Southeast geopolitical zone.

The Chairman of MACBAN in Anambra, Alhaji Sadiq Gidado, told reporters in Awka,the state capital that the establishment of cattle colonies in the area was not necessary because of the harmonious relationship existing between members of the association and the residents.

He, however, underscored the need to strengthen the mutual understanding and synergy between MACBAN and the people in the zone.

And stories from around the world…

US President Donald Trump has sent a dignifying message to African leaders, who are to meet in Addis-Ababa this weekend – which rules out the shithole comment.

At a meeting with Rwanda President Paul Kagame in Davos Switzerland, Trump asked him to pass on his “warmest regards” to other leaders.

A company belonging to Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe has been ordered to vacate prime urban land belonging to a private school, or face legal action.

The Mugabe-owned Gushungo Holdings is alleged to have taken over a 23-hectare property in an upmarket suburb in Harare.

The Reformed Church says the land belongs to its Eaglesvale Group of Schools.

Google and Twitter told lawmakers they’ve found no evidence of Russian influence efforts via their platforms in the handful of U.S. elections held last year.

The companies, along with Facebook, responded to written questions from Senate Intelligence Committee members as the next step in lawmakers’ scrutiny of how and how much Russian-affiliated interests used U.S. social media networks to sow chaos and influence the country’s 2016 elections.

In answers released Thursday, Google and Twitter said they aren’t aware of any “state-sponsored attempts to interfere in any American elections” last year.

Trump heaped praise on his own economic achievements in Davos, claiming he has created millions of jobs and saved the U.S economy.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland Friday, he said: “Business and consumer confidence are the highest they have been in decades.

“Since my election we have created 2.4 million jobs…optimism is at an all time high.

“Unemployment has reached the lowest rate ever recorded in the U.S.

“The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America.

“America is open for business and we are competitive once again.”

Roger Federer literally ran Hyeon Chung off his feet on his way to a record seventh Australian Open final on Friday, the young South Korean forced to retire in the second set with blisters that burst under the constant twisting and turning he was forced into for just over an hour.

On Sunday, Federer plays Marin Cilic in the final and the Croatian will have painful memories of his own blistered feet that reduced him to a hobbling target when the Swiss wiped him off the court in the final at Wimbledon last year.

That delivered Federer an improbable 19th major and he will start favourite to take his tally to 20, four clear of Rafael Nadal, unless Cilic can reproduce some of the firepower he showed in beating Kyle Edmund in three sets in the first semi-final.