[The Media Blog] A daily entertainment news show is coming to Linda Ikeji TV & this could be huge

Renowned blogger and entrepreneur Linda Ikeji has taken another step towards turning her nascent TV brand Linda Ikeji TV into an entertainment monolith. So far, LiTV’s overall programming philosophy has been notoriously maximalist, rapidly diversifying the TV landscape with its semi long-form and snackable content, from reality shows to talk shows and (coughs) adult-oriented stuff.

With more than 25,000 subscribers, the platform is growing and upending the way we consume and talk about TV. Now, with the introduction of an entertainment news show that will run daily, this feels like a media takeover. Called LITV Entertainment News, a test run was released through Linda Ikeji’s Instagram account as a clip, and featured sisters Wanni and Handi Hanbaki as hosts, identical twins who came into limelight in the MTV Base VJ Search competition as finalists in 2016.

Entertainment shows have long been a consumable staple in media, and what’s particularly groundbreaking about LITV Entertainment News is that it’s situated in a digital environment with a frequency in airing time, and reminiscent of BuzzFeed’s subversive daily morning show on Twitter. The fact that Linda Ikeji media is situating this show on the internet just when rumours are solidifying that she is about to launch a channel on the DSTV cable network says a lot. The possibilities for LITV E-News to be a go-to hub for entertainment reporting are definitely there, like how the Linda Ikeji Blog medium became a huge, blistering source for celebrity news and gossip.