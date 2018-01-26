Today’s Noisemakers: Adekunle Gold, Denola Grey, Wale Adetona [The Dorcas-Taxify-driver edition]

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

It’s another rape allegation again. But, this time we are getting two sides of one story.

Miss Dorcas Fapson narrated her ordeal with a driver on the Taxify platform. She had ordered a ride and one thing led to another, the driver was trying to get her out of his car, probably rough-handling her, she sprayed him, seized his keys and as he was trying to get it back, they began struggling.

Her account says he tried to kidnap and rape her, the driver’s says she was a ritualist because she had made some calls in a local dialect.

A video she posted:

Here’s The Full Video Of Miss Dorcas Fapson Narrating Her Ordeal With The Taxify Driver Who Assaulted Her. pic.twitter.com/FSJQ3onCYX — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) January 26, 2018

His response:

1. Dorcas’ defenders

One thing on this Dorcas Fapson and Taxify driver situation. Some people claim to be “looking at both sides of the story”, but are clearly just looking for ammunition to discredit her claims, not to understand the situation. Disappointed, but not surprised. — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) January 26, 2018

That taxify driver might not be a rapist/kidnapper but he definitely is very very stupid. He picked a young woman in the middle of the night from point A and drove her close to his house instead of back to Point A, all because she didn't give him location, is that not madness? — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) January 26, 2018

DSF released a video evidence that could easily help her win the Taxify case in the Court of Law, but some people are claiming that she's the one to be blamed for her reported attempted kidnap. Why are we like this? — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) January 26, 2018

Wow! So even as a lady in this case, you chose to believe Text over Video?? The driver typed a text, the lady sent a VIDEO, but you chose to believe the driver's incoherrent text. I'm really sorry for what we have become as humans in this country. — steven igbokwe (@GeekyStevey) January 26, 2018

So wait, a woman almost got rapped and she has evidence and the first thing to come out of your mouth is that she is trying to drag ‘taxify’ brand? Ugh acc some men are very foolish and make the rest of us look scum — Kassette (@CidaneMusic) January 25, 2018

And to the women who are following the men to drag her, my prayer is that,God forbid, should there be any situation where your voice needs to be heard, the very agency that you’ve denied Dorcas would be extended to you by your fellow women . Pitiful. — Dénola Grey (@DenolaGrey) January 26, 2018

This thing is vexing me, man. There’s actual video evidence; people are still doubting her?! So if Dorcas didn’t record that video, what chance would she have in the Nigerian “court of public opinion”? — Övie (@OvieO) January 26, 2018

2. The outright angry ones

Anybody defending that Taxify guy can go straight to hell — fiyinskosko (@f_okupe) January 26, 2018

She ordered a Taxify n told d driver to take her to an unknown location which she didn't mention in her video. He told u to come down since u called for another Taxify bt u were busy spraying pepper on him. He drag u on the floor. There is a difference between ASSAULT and RAPE. — Iyá Lájè Of Lagos (@newscantell) January 26, 2018

I'm actually shaking. If you can watch that video of the taxify driver trying to rape dorcas and still think she's lying? God will punish you — u.u (@KhaleesiNU) January 25, 2018

3. The ones asking questions

As serious as rape case and kidnapping issue is, you didn't report to the nearest police station, but had time to report to snapchat..i wonder what kind of victim does that 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ — SubDeliveryTwit (@SubDeliveryTwit) January 25, 2018

You will go through verifications before becoming a taxify driver …so which driver in his right mind would decide to rape or kidnap ,knowing that he can be tracked easily…🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/RCLrNM4hy1 — themmy (@themmytopeItog1) January 25, 2018

My last question is, when she was shouting and running with her Snapchat, who was running after her? The pepper sprayed taxify driver that couldn't even see a thing? — Upcoming Bill Gates💭 (@FavoredSinner) January 26, 2018

Just saw the video evidence of that Taxify story. 1. Why she mute the audio of the guy talking before posting the video? 2. If someone was trying to kidnap/rape you, would he leave you in his car with the door opened to open the gate? Let's think like a criminal sometimes. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) January 26, 2018

I can't believe the Taxify driver was sacked and not "suspended" even before investigations. So if it is that he's innocent of the allegations would they re-employ him?

Some companies are just stupid — Zainab Jubril 👑🇳🇬 (@DeeTreble) January 26, 2018

There are a few but one important question that has come out of the Dorcas Fapson assault is: where can women & girls buy pepper spray in Lagos? — Lola Shoneyin (@lolashoneyin) January 26, 2018

4. Some with the opinions

What’s shocking is how @Taxify_ng removed him from their platform without even conducting an investigation. He should have been suspended pending the outcome of their investigation. They really don’t know how to deal with staff. Terrible. https://t.co/Q0nz2x2TVB — Uncle Jaj. (@JajaPhD) January 25, 2018

Someone went as far as asking Taxify why they would remove him as a driver? Why couldn't they wait till they investigate?… Because if they accuse an accountant of theft, they will leave him to still be counting money in their vault until they conclude investigatios. — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) January 26, 2018

Dorcas experience is valid. The drivers story is valid. Let investigation take place. If she was lying let her be prosecuted. If the driver was guilty let him be prosecuted. Rape is evil. False rape accusation is evil. — Ugonnia (@AustinYugo) January 26, 2018

I don’t see any rapist nor kidnapper.

I see a tired and upset driver who acted irrational.

I also see a terrified Dorcas who was rough handled by a man.

Taxify’s manager on the other hand reached out to Dorcas as per customer is first bt shdnt have made any indicting statements- — CBF-SHOPPER (@JenniferEkele) January 26, 2018

5. What about this?

@Ms_DSF was actually paid by a competitor to tarnish the @Taxify_ng brand. This shit happens most times in the business. This one casted big time!!! — Twiiter Province (@TwiitterGuvnor) January 25, 2018

We are presently collating her stories and reports. Surely we will get her to confess the truth about that night and all you here will open your mouth and close it.😂😂 — Twiiter Province (@TwiitterGuvnor) January 26, 2018

If you have watched the video by Ms Dorcas in regard to her ordeal with the Taxify Driver, share your thoughts as to what you made out of the video. As we share, let's do well not to attack anyone's opinions. Leggoo!!!! — Twiiter Province (@TwiitterGuvnor) January 26, 2018

I believe that Uber and Taxify need to install dash cam’s in their drivers cars. A lot of mayhem can be avoided with that implementation. — Emem (@Ememsapphire) January 26, 2018

Henceforth 🇳🇬 uber and Taxify drivers should get dashcams in their cabs. Protect yourself and also your passengers will also know to behave. — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) January 26, 2018

So, a Lagos taxify driver has been accused of attempted rape & kidnap. Taxify without investigation has not only sacked the driver, but filed a law suit against him.

The twist? It's a false accusation. — ENUGU CAKE QUEEN (@Mss_Ezinne) January 25, 2018

Y'all can believe a taxify driver that can easily be tracked by the company would rape and kidnap a customer but can't believe Dorcas could falsely accuse him or add salt and spice to juice up the story 😏😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/fRK9TSeOBg — Temz DA NoiseMaker (@TeymeeMonstruck) January 26, 2018

6. Similar story

In the end, it was established that she was lying maliciously. We went to the police to investigate, but the lady refused to show-up, she avoided any cross examination. Taxify had to write me to apologise for suspending the account. I dont believe this lady one bit. — adde fortunato (@addekuku) January 26, 2018

7. Let’s settle down a bit

What if Buhari is using Dorcas and Taxify to distract us from Obasanjo's letter? pic.twitter.com/6N370BwFw5 — Nneomah (@B_nneoma) January 26, 2018

someone said aunty Dorcas went hustle by 12midnight only to jam a desperate Customer that's not her type. pic.twitter.com/gY3l95zZtR — chuka 💦 (@ChukaTalksAlot) January 26, 2018

Someone somewhere around the Eastern part of Nigeria has already ordered one container of pepper spray on is way from China #dorcas #taxify — fèmí (@AriesFemi) January 26, 2018

Hey Guys, I'm writing a primary school story book – Dorcas & The Driver. Just this week, it was OBJ creating a job in Nigeria, now DSF. Who said there's no job in Nigeria??😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3GCrE1SA0E — Tiny C (@thebnxpapi) January 26, 2018

Dorcas Shola Fapson is a graduate of criminology guys yen yen yen. Our politicians are PhD holders yet we've missing funds 😒. Who she epp? pic.twitter.com/UrzXBIkZWq — King 👑 T R O U P 🐾 (@khaycee_NG) January 26, 2018

Abeggy… The Dorcas babe was just bored with her life and wanted to add a little spice and drama to it. More stories to tell her grandchildren. — 'Tayo (@MrDoherty_) January 26, 2018

Hmmm… and so await the outcome of the investigation, if there is an ongoing one.