[The Church Blog] Bolaji Idowu, Sam Adeyemi, Onos | All the updates from #Winepress2018

It’s been 3 days. 3 days of a series of supernatural encounters, in the Word and by the Spirit at Winepress 2018 by Harvesters International Christian Centre.

Winepress 2018 is an annual Christian conference organised by Harvesters Christian Centre under the leadership of Pastor Bolaji Idowu. The Winepress conference is designed to be a defining experience characterised by an overwhelming supply of the Spirit, that will enable everyone to do exploits. It’s a time set apart to spend quality time and listen to the voice of God for wisdom, direction and favour for the New Year.

Winepress 2018 kicked off on Wednesday, 24 January and in the past 3 days, our faith has been mightily built and stirred, and the word of God has been taught in an atmosphere of worship and prayer, accompanied with mighty demonstrations of the Spirit and Power.

Sessions by Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Rev. Chris Ugo, Apostle Joshua Selman and many others have held during one or two of the morning, afternoon or evening sessions. Whilst our faves, Eben and Onos have taken us into the place of worship at one point or the other during the event. Trust them to never fall hand!

Winepress by Harvesters has been, at the least, a defining experience. However, the conference continues today and ends tomorrow at the Lekki, Gbagada and Ikeja Centres. Schedule outlined below.

Harvesters Lekki: Block 94, Plot 22 Providence street (beside VFS) 2nd Round about Lekki Phase 1 Lagos.

SAT, Jan 27th: 10am

SUN, Jan 28th: 7:30am, 9am & 11am

Harvesters Gbagada: Plot 5-7 Gbagada Oshodi Expressway, Opp Mobil Filling Station, Gbagada, Lagos.

SAT, Jan 27th: 5pm

SUN, Jan 28th: 7am, 8:45am, 10:30am & 12noon

Harvesters Ikeja: LCCI Building. 10, Nurudeen Olowopopo Drive, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria

SAT, Jan 27th: 10am

SUN, Jan 28th: 8:15am, 10:15am