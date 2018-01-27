They say money makes the world go round and new money is even better.

In the hands of Toun Odumosu (Jemima Osunde), a lowly shop attendant living a simple existence, her newly acquired wealth bequeathed from her estranged, well-to-do father and how her world drastically changes all sounds familiar. Cinderella-esque, even. And this is the story in Tope Oshin’s upcoming film New Money. The teaser, released this week, runs smartly for 60 seconds and draws a slew of stars, from Kate Henshaw, Femi Branch, Kalu Ikeagwu to Dakore Egbuson, Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo, amongst others.

Osunde who first really gained our attention on the Ndani Tv vehicle Rumour Has it (which has finally confirmed a second season, oh the horror) as Ranti, the side chick who tries to foist an illegitimate child on Uru Eke’s cheating husband is headlining this film, her first lead role in a major Nollywood production. It seems a gamble as Osunde, while delightful on screen, has never quite proven herself to have the scene stealing power of someone like say Dorcas Shola Fapson who was a tour de force on MTV’s Shuga. It will be interesting to see how Osunde’s flighty girl-next-door persona plays out on the big screen.

The cast also stars Falz, who is solidifying his acting portfolio with this Nollywood feature by playing Toun’s love interest. Falz is proving to be triple threat, even though he is already being pigeonholed into roles that often unidimensional and require heavy overacting to get the laughs.

Tope Oshin, who directed the third and fourth season of the youth-centric drama series MTV Shuga, and produced the 2015 film Fifty, edges New Money towards identity change and controlled anarchy. Written by Naz Onuzo, and a joint production from Inkblot and FilmOne, New Money is engineered for the box office and will demand nothing from you but your money when it premieres in cinemas on March 23. Check out the teaser below.