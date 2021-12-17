Amazon Prime Video inks worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with Inkblot Studios

16 December, 2021 – Amazon Prime Video, the global streaming service, has closed a multi-year licensing agreement with Inkblot Studios, a leading production company out of Africa.

Under the agreement, Prime Video will have exclusive, worldwide distribution rights for Inkblot’s slate of theatrical releases, starting in 2022. This marks Amazon Prime Video’s first exclusive theatrical output agreement with a leading African film studio.

Under the agreement, Prime Video will launch upcoming Inkblot films to an audience of more than 200 million members worldwide following theatrical release, such as The Set Up 2, Moms at War 2, and New Money 3 as well as new titles such as Charge and Bail, Superstar and The Blood Covenant.

The deal makes Inkblot Studios the first Nigerian studio to secure a major new movie output agreement with the global streamer and highlights Amazon Prime Video’s commitment to delivering Nigerian and African film to their global audience of more the 200 million Prime members.

 “We know Prime Video customers around the world love movies and this new deal with Inkblot Studios will deliver some of the best Nigerian and African films available for our customers,” said Ayanna Lonian, Prime Video’s Director of Content Acquisition and Head of Worldwide Major Studio Licensing Strategy. “Nigerian stories are truly some of the most exciting and thrilling in the world. The Inkblot deal will allow us to deliver great Nigerian movies, post their theatrical release in Nigeria, to our global audience, and will continue to build upon Prime Video’s catalog and goal to delight Prime members.”

At Inkblot Studios, we produce some of the biggest and most creative, original films in the Nigerian film industry. We are very excited about the opportunity to showcase our films to Amazon Prime Video’s over 200 million members. We believe that Nigerian films have a truly global appeal and are thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video to deliver the very best in entertainment worldwide,” said Chinaza Onuzo, co-Founder of Inkblot Studios.

