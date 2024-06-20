10 Fascinating Funke Akindele Movies To Watch

Nollywood powerhouse actress Funke Akindele has proven time and number that she is beyond capable of carrying the film industry on her shoulders as her recent movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ demonstrated that she has reawakened the cinema culture in the country, being the first Nigerian to ever gross over ₦1 billion in the box office.

The veteran film star is more than just an actress; with decades of experience in the Nollywood industry, Funke Akindele is a valued industry member as she also directs and produces.

The actress launched her production company ‘Funke Akindele Ayotunde Network (FAAN)’ last year just before the release of her film ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ and to cement her name further in the industry, she has announced the production of two new films ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ and ‘Finding Me’ which is slated to be released later this year.

To celebrate the actress, here are ten movies that we think you should watch starring Funke Akindele.

Jenifa (2008)

Funke Akindele took drama-comedy to a new level with the release of ‘Jenifa’, released before the streaming era. Before cinemas became popular in Nigeria, Jenifa was bought in nearly every corner of the country, seating her as a versatile and talented actress as she played her role all too well in the movie.

Ọmọ Ghetto (2010)

You’ve seen Funke Akindele in pretty dresses and makeup; now reintroduce yourselves as she plays the role of a street thug in ‘Omo Ghetto,’ breaking bottles and killing us with laughter at the perfect execution of her role in the film.

Maami (2011)

Being a single parent is difficult regardless of gender, and in Maami, Funke Akindele plays the role of a poor single mother with a son. They struggle to survive, with the mother working hard to give her son the world while the boy craves the affection and presence of a father.

A Trip To Jamaica (2016)

Funke Akindele joins comedian and actor Ay Makun on this incredible journey as the character Akpos proposes to Bola, his girlfriend before they decide to go on vacation to the US. Their trip is short-lived due to the unexpected drama they encounter.

Isoken (2017)

Concerned about her daughter being unmarried, Isoken’s mother introduces her to Osaze, but the heart wants what it wants, and the heart wants Kevin, who Isoken ends up falling for.

Chief Daddy (2018)

Chief Beecroft, a polygamous man with multiple mistresses, suddenly ends up dead with loads of fortune to be inherited. Those he left behind scramble to claim his wealth and properties for themselves.

Moms at War (2018)

Competitions can be healthy as they push us to improve, but what if the desire to win surpasses the threshold between healthy competition and greed? Two mothers go toe-to-toe against each other as they also infect their children with the same spirit of competition.

Your Excellency (2019)

Chief Olalekan Ajadi, a billionaire businessman, is about to be down on his luck with his political campaign; he receives an appointment by a major political party, which boosts his potential to become a politician in Nigeria.

Battle on Buka Street (2022)

Two highly competitive women in the same street open a food business, and all hell lets loose when they go head-on to gain the most customers.

A Tribe Called Judah (2023)

Brothers convince each other that the only way to save their sick mother is to rob a bank in this highly emotional film, which broke records at the box office.