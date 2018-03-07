The Late 5: Senate urges Buhari to assent peace corp bill, Porn star sues Trump, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The Federal Government may declare a state of emergency in the education sector across the 36 states of the federation.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the state minister for education, Prof. Anthony Gozie, disclosed this at the 20th quarterly meeting of UBEC management with the executive chairmen of SUBEB in Nigeria in Lafia.

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has listed captain Mikel John Obi, midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and Victor Moses as part of the team to play Poland’s fellow Eagles and Serbia in pre-FIFA World Cup friendly matches this month.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa will lead the goalkeepers which include Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi.

The Senate on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent the bill to establish Peace Corps of Nigeria.

This followed the adoption of a Point of Order raised by Senator Dino Melaye during plenary.

Melaye said the Senate should revisit the bill with a view to veto the President if he fails to rescind his rejection of the bill.

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has sacked the 18 commissioners in his cabinet.

Others fired were political appointees in ministries, departments and agencies.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu ordered the affected officers to hand over to permanent secretaries of their respective ministries, departments and agencies or to the most senior civil servants in the absence of permanent secretaries.

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) under President Muhammadu Buhari has accrued N11 trillion debt in three years, as against N6 trillion borrowed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 16 years.

Melaye said this while speaking at the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

And now, stories from around the world…

The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against California over its laws that extend protections to people living in the US illegally.

The department said three state laws, which bar police from asking people about their citizenship status, are unconstitutional.

President Donald Trump has increased deportations of undocumented immigrant as part of a campaign promise.

California officials have vowed to fight the lawsuit.

A nerve agent was used to try to murder a former Russian spy and his daughter, police have said.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found unconscious in Salisbury on Sunday afternoon and remain critically ill.

A police officer who was the first to attend the scene is now in a serious condition in hospital, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said.

Mr Rowley would not confirm the exact substance identified.

A new lawsuit filed by the porn star known as Stormy Daniels claims President Donald Trump never signed a hush agreement regarding an alleged sexual encounter between the two and therefore the agreement is void.

According to the legal complaint filed in California state court and tweeted out by her lawyer on Tuesday, Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, signed the document on behalf of the President instead.

The porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims in the lawsuit to have had an affair with Trump several years prior to his presidency.

A state of emergency has been imposed in Sri Lanka for the first time since the civil war following days of communal violence between the island’s Sinhalese and Muslim communities.

The special measures, enacted by the government Tuesday, will see soldiers deployed across the island for an initial 10-day period in a bid to prevent the unrest from spreading.

Violence has so far centered in and around the city of Kandy, located in the island’s Central Province, where the death of a Sinhalese Buddhist youth on March 4, allegedly at the hands of a group of Muslim men, has sparked riots and arson attacks on Muslim businesses and mosques.

Forbes said it was unable to assess the wealth of the oil kingdom’s richest men after a corruption probe late last year that left many of them detained for months in a 5-star hotel.

Some were later released after agreeing to hand over cash and other assets worth more than $100 billion, but Saudi officials have given few details about individual settlements.

“There are a thousand and one stories about what precisely happened, making it impossible to know definitively who gave how much to whom when,” Forbes said on its website.