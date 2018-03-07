Today’s Noisemakers: Ali Baba, Praiz, Atiku Abubakar, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Ali Baba
Handwriting used to be an important part of every school’s curriculum. Teachers made sure every pupils handwriting was clear but what do we see now?
The major concern is to make sure pupils pay all the ‘required’ fees even ‘graduation levies’.
Ali Baba has something to say.
How many adults of this generation can write like This? How many schools these days pay attention to writing? They just want to collect school fees and development levies… The present Fay schools are more interested in collecting the fees and pushing the students on to the next class and the next and the next and… till they are pushed out. Uneducated and ready for the next phase of education. Handwriting: A Corona School Staff
It is just pitiful.
2. Praiz
As he meets Dr. Eyimofe Atake (SAN)… – the star in the legal space.
“Give yourself permission to step into your greatness” – Dave Gambrill
3. Banky W
It was reported that the ‘EFCC on Tuesday arraigned one Olawunmi Dilureni before Lagos State High Court, Ikeja for obtaining money by false pretence and stealing to the tune of N23,320,000.
The defendant, alongside Lola Aremu Anjorin, Tunde Jamiu, Oluremi Osobu and Home Concepts Limited (all at large) allegedly conspired to defraud a popular Lagos pastor, Dr. Tony Rapu, Nellie St. Matthew-Daniel and Eyitope St. Matthew-Daniel of the money’ but the The House of Freedom has debunked the story.
The singer reacts:
It's kind of sad that in the world we live in.. bad news travels so much faster than good news.… https://t.co/gIJqPByNB1
— Banky Wellington (@BankyW) March 7, 2018
It's kind of sad that in the world we live in.. bad news travels so much faster than good news. It's even worse when the bad news turns out to be completely false.. but noone cares enough to confirm that something is true before rushing to share it. Because afterall, it's more important to be one of the first, than it is to be correct, right? A story "broke" about an alleged case of fraud, identifying one of the victims as "Anthony Rapu". And before you know it, multiple blogs/news outlets start peddling a version of it linking a respectable man of God, Dr Tony Rapu. Except none of them bothered to check the facts.. because if they did, they'd realize that he ISN'T actually the person in question, and has no involvement or knowledge of the case. Since y'all wanna talk about Dr Tony Rapu, how about sharing some of the good works he's done like #myLagosDiaries, or the recent rescue of a young boy called Shanawole? How about sharing some good news? No? Or at least maybe just confirm the facts before you drag a good man's name through the mud??? Nah. Confirming would have been too much work. It's easier just to repost, right? Shoutout to all the bloggers and reporters who do an amazing job covering the news. Shoutout to the ones who take a moment to make sure they're doing the right thing… and shoutout to those who just want to make sure they're the fastest at copying-and-pasting. God bless you all. #TheBankStatements #DrTonyRapu
People will always try to soil a good name…
4. Ife
Is this true?
The fastest way to get attention on Twitter right now is to insult (or bring down) one #BBNaija housemate.
— Voice of 'Gerian (@IFEontheMIC) March 7, 2018
Well arguably no. Ife used the Big Brother hashtag to get our attention.
5. Chi Ezekwesili
Ezekwesili tells us something we have been saying for a long time now. Something that informs that idea that youth will do better.
"Money is not the main obstacle of Africa. The main obstacle is the mindset of our leaders."
— cote 👣 (@ChiEzekwesili) March 7, 2018
Nothing more true honey!
6. User
Okay… this is a crazy thought.
If ur girlfriend isnt the most annoying human you've ever met in ur life then is she really ur girlfriend???
— When Boys (@CraveMyThoughts) March 7, 2018
7. Drey Mide
"Sometimes, the street life isn't as radical as people view it though. Those on the street sometimes find happiness, joy, love, gladness, peace in their own ways via different means, which might not be acceptable to the general public." Good people are out there, on the streets. Trust me… God bless Nigeria! Model : @_kristine0 Creative director: @goldskygfx Captured by : @flickx_da_image_creator Retouched by: me @goldskygfx @dreymide #photo #photography #photooftheday #street #conceptart #dreymide #goldskygfx #love #peace #
They struggle as hard but still find happiness. Give it up for the streets!!
8. Atiku Abubakar
The intending president has more to say after he saw the movie ‘Black Panther‘.
A comment came in:
Exactly, why doesn't he tell Nigerian film makers how he'll support them to make international blockbusters like #blackpanther, Nigerians are certainly very capable with the right support to produce such movies.
— Mua Afrika (@ClassicalZD) March 6, 2018
He replies:
Dear ZD,
I’m excited by Nollywood’s growth. Purchasing power to watch Nollywood films is a huge problem. If we increase Nigerians’ purchasing power, more cinemas will open, more people will watch films, so Nollywood budgets increase. https://t.co/6IxYm1Uk0V
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 7, 2018
If we get Nigerians working again, more people will be able to go see Nollywood films and the industry will grow.
We also need to check piracy, which diverts revenues from film makers to criminals. Intellectual property owners need to enjoy the fruits of their labour.’
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 7, 2018
