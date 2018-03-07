Today’s Noisemakers: Ali Baba, Praiz, Atiku Abubakar, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Ali Baba

Handwriting used to be an important part of every school’s curriculum. Teachers made sure every pupils handwriting was clear but what do we see now?

The major concern is to make sure pupils pay all the ‘required’ fees even ‘graduation levies’.

Ali Baba has something to say.

It is just pitiful.

2. Praiz

As he meets Dr. Eyimofe Atake (SAN)… – the star in the legal space.

“Give yourself permission to step into your greatness” – Dave Gambrill

3. Banky W

It was reported that the ‘EFCC on Tuesday arraigned one Olawunmi Dilureni before Lagos State High Court, Ikeja for obtaining money by false pretence and stealing to the tune of N23,320,000.

The defendant, alongside Lola Aremu Anjorin, Tunde Jamiu, Oluremi Osobu and Home Concepts Limited (all at large) allegedly conspired to defraud a popular Lagos pastor, Dr. Tony Rapu, Nellie St. Matthew-Daniel and Eyitope St. Matthew-Daniel of the money’ but the The House of Freedom has debunked the story.

The singer reacts:

It's kind of sad that in the world we live in.. bad news travels so much faster than good news.… https://t.co/gIJqPByNB1 — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) March 7, 2018

People will always try to soil a good name…

4. Ife

Is this true?

The fastest way to get attention on Twitter right now is to insult (or bring down) one #BBNaija housemate. — Voice of 'Gerian (@IFEontheMIC) March 7, 2018

Well arguably no. Ife used the Big Brother hashtag to get our attention.

5. Chi Ezekwesili

Ezekwesili tells us something we have been saying for a long time now. Something that informs that idea that youth will do better.

"Money is not the main obstacle of Africa. The main obstacle is the mindset of our leaders." — cote 👣 (@ChiEzekwesili) March 7, 2018

Nothing more true honey!

6. User

Okay… this is a crazy thought.

If ur girlfriend isnt the most annoying human you've ever met in ur life then is she really ur girlfriend??? — When Boys (@CraveMyThoughts) March 7, 2018

7. Drey Mide

They struggle as hard but still find happiness. Give it up for the streets!!

8. Atiku Abubakar

The intending president has more to say after he saw the movie ‘Black Panther‘.

A comment came in:

Exactly, why doesn't he tell Nigerian film makers how he'll support them to make international blockbusters like #blackpanther, Nigerians are certainly very capable with the right support to produce such movies. — Mua Afrika (@ClassicalZD) March 6, 2018

He replies:

Dear ZD, I’m excited by Nollywood’s growth. Purchasing power to watch Nollywood films is a huge problem. If we increase Nigerians’ purchasing power, more cinemas will open, more people will watch films, so Nollywood budgets increase. https://t.co/6IxYm1Uk0V — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 7, 2018

If we get Nigerians working again, more people will be able to go see Nollywood films and the industry will grow. We also need to check piracy, which diverts revenues from film makers to criminals. Intellectual property owners need to enjoy the fruits of their labour.’ — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 7, 2018