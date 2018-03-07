Today’s Noisemakers: Ali Baba, Praiz, Atiku Abubakar, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Ali Baba

Handwriting used to be an important part of every school’s curriculum. Teachers made sure every pupils handwriting was clear but what do we see now?

The major concern is to make sure pupils pay all the ‘required’ fees even ‘graduation levies’.

Ali Baba has something to say.

It is just pitiful.

2. Praiz

As he meets Dr. Eyimofe Atake (SAN)… – the star in the legal space.

Don’t wait for the world to recognize your greatness, Live it and let the world catch up to you…

A post shared by PRAIZ (@officialpraiz) on

Give yourself permission to step into your greatness” – Dave Gambrill

3. Banky W

It was reported that the ‘EFCC on Tuesday arraigned one Olawunmi Dilureni before Lagos State High Court, Ikeja for obtaining money by false pretence and stealing to the tune of N23,320,000.

The defendant, alongside Lola Aremu Anjorin, Tunde Jamiu, Oluremi Osobu and Home Concepts Limited (all at large) allegedly conspired to defraud a popular Lagos pastor, Dr. Tony Rapu, Nellie St. Matthew-Daniel and Eyitope St. Matthew-Daniel of the money’ but the The House of Freedom has debunked the story.

The singer reacts:

It's kind of sad that in the world we live in.. bad news travels so much faster than good news. It's even worse when the bad news turns out to be completely false.. but noone cares enough to confirm that something is true before rushing to share it. Because afterall, it's more important to be one of the first, than it is to be correct, right? A story "broke" about an alleged case of fraud, identifying one of the victims as "Anthony Rapu". And before you know it, multiple blogs/news outlets start peddling a version of it linking a respectable man of God, Dr Tony Rapu. Except none of them bothered to check the facts.. because if they did, they'd realize that he ISN'T actually the person in question, and has no involvement or knowledge of the case. Since y'all wanna talk about Dr Tony Rapu, how about sharing some of the good works he's done like #myLagosDiaries, or the recent rescue of a young boy called Shanawole? How about sharing some good news? No? Or at least maybe just confirm the facts before you drag a good man's name through the mud??? Nah. Confirming would have been too much work. It's easier just to repost, right? Shoutout to all the bloggers and reporters who do an amazing job covering the news. Shoutout to the ones who take a moment to make sure they're doing the right thing… and shoutout to those who just want to make sure they're the fastest at copying-and-pasting. God bless you all. #TheBankStatements #DrTonyRapu

A post shared by Banky W. (@bankywellington) on

People will always try to soil a good name…

4. Ife

Is this true?

Well arguably no. Ife used the Big Brother hashtag to get our attention.

5. Chi Ezekwesili

Ezekwesili tells us something we have been saying for a long time now. Something that informs that idea that youth will do better.

Nothing more true honey!

6. User

Okay… this is a crazy thought.

7.  Drey Mide

They struggle as hard but still find happiness. Give it up for the streets!!

8. Atiku Abubakar

The intending president has more to say after he saw the movie ‘Black Panther‘.

A comment came in:

He replies:

