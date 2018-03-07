Audiences who love the messages of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Benny Hinn can follow them to Verizon starting on March 2018. LoveWorld USA TV, their Christian channel, will add a new lineup of programming that will enhance its familiar sermons, religion shows and children’s fare, all of which will also continue to be available. People who do not have cable will still be able to access the livestreams.

This is an exciting time for the LoveWorld USA TV team. The team is dedicated to continuing to bring the same high-quality Christian content its viewers have come to expect. In particular, this will include the programs for children that teach them about the Word of God while providing them with engaging and fun content. The channel has also been popular with Christians who want their leisure time activities to reflect their values. With LoveWorld USA TV, the work and teachings of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome can be brought directly into the home of every single viewer.

For people without cable access, Loveworld USA TV live will continue to be available on the official website, https://www.loveworldusa.org/. Viewers can use the KingsChat application to stay current with any changes. This social media platform helps keep Christians in touch with news, events and more pertaining to Believers’ Loveworld.

Christ Embassy was originally founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Its goal is to introduce the Divine Presence to every person in every country on earth. This means that the worldwide community of churches is both large and diverse and includes people from all different backgrounds. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and all the other embassy members have devoted themselves to bringing individuals together throughout the world in Christ’s name. Their hope is that everyone will know the divine character that Jesus Christ has made possible.

To get a taste for what LoveworldUSA will be blessing the children of the God with here are some videos.