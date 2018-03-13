[The Media Blog] BB Naija Recap: The Death of partnerships and what this means for the fate of housemates

Yesterday, Big Brother officially dissolved house partnerships, a strategic pairing system that began early on in the season. The coupling have been mutually beneficial for some housemates, enabling them to complement each other in weaknesses and deficits. Because of its opposite-sex nature, the structure laid the foundation for romances and awkwardly stationed sex, and also gave rise to one of the most toxic relationship pair in Big Brother Naija history: Cee-C and Tobi.

The last eviction show on Sunday saw the LIFU pair leave the house, just seven days after escaping similar eviction fate. Consisting of business-savvy rich kid Leo and the exuberant Ifu Ennada, LIFU was the end of, well, a golden era? Call it whatever, but partnerships are now of the past and the housemates will now have to compete alone, with their new-found, solitary independence. To that effect, two housemates are up for possible eviction this Sunday. Current Head of House Nina, presented with options to exercise veto power, chose a deceptively pink envelope that revealed that she didn’t have the power to save a housemate from eviction.

But she’s still afforded immunity. The nomination cycle began with Anto nominating Teddy A and Alex, which made me feel vaguely excited because I’m not in Teddy A’s fan camp, and the alpha male nonsense they like to attribute to him. BamBam was nominated for eviction quite a number of times, from Lolu and Tobi, but it was Cee-C’s all-female nomination pick that I found interesting. Cee-C has a perception of herself as being a threat to other female housemates, and so she’s going for total annihilation. Big Brother Naija is now a one man’s game, as shown in the way Teddy A and Tobi obliviously nominated each other and further indicating that they were never friends.

For the first time, the housemates are going to be more clear-minded and focused, perhaps not for the romantic pairs of Nina and Miracle and then BamBam and Teddy, two couples still luxuriating in relationships inherited from the first pairing system. This weekend, Rico Swavey joins Nina as housemates who will watch as the eviction axe swings towards Cee-C, Tobi, Teddy A, Alex, Miracle, Lolu, Anto, and BamBam. And we might just see Nina have a dramatic breakdown like Alex did for Leo, as Miracle leaves the house possibly.