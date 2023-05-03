The Media Blog: Maria Chike of BBNaija Has a New Show ‘Healing With Maria’ – and it Walks the Talk

Nigerian media personality and entrepreneur, Maria Chike Benjamin, recently launched her brand new independent talk show, Healing With Maria. Produced by Maria Chike Benjamin’s MCB Entertainment, the show premiered on April 16, 2023, on DSTV and GOTV.

Maria, a former housemate on the Big Brother Nigeria Shine Ya Eyes Edition, has created a space where survivors of gender-based violence, child abuse, drug abuse, and other issues can share their personal journeys towards healing and wholeness.

Each episode of Healing With Maria features a live studio audience and a guest who has taken steps towards healing and recovery after experiencing any form of violence or abuse.

The show provides a safe space for the guest to share their story with candid interviews, offering insights into the healing process. Maria also offers expert advice and resources to help survivors on their journey to recovery.

But the show isn’t just about healing; it’s also a timely addition to the media landscape, given the ongoing crisis of gender-based violence, child molestation, harassment, and drug abuse.

By providing a safe space for survivors to share their stories, the show aims to raise awareness of these issues and inspire others to take action towards ending all forms of violence.

It’s exciting to see how Maria, who is building a social conscious brand, has used her platform to create a space where people can come together and share their stories. Maria believes that the power of storytelling can help survivors heal, and we couldn’t agree more.

The second episode of the healing podcast is out now and features David Folaranmi. David discussed his protracted struggles with substance addiction. He elaborated on the financial hardships that arose due to this habit, the resulting estrangement from his family, the loss of his residence, and the traumatic encounters he had while at a drug bunk. He also expounded on his subsequent relocation to Lagos and his enrollment in a rehabilitation program.

Watch the first part of the episode below:

Don’t miss out on Healing With Maria which shows on DSTV’s Africa Magic Family; Sundays at 6 pm, Wednesdays at 12 pm, and on Africa Magic Urban, Sundays at 9 am and Thursdays at 8:30 am. Tune in and join the conversation around healing and ending all forms of violence.