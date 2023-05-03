The Film Blog: Play Network Studios announces major Igbo history film ‘Ekwumekwu’

Play Network Studios, the Nigerian-based film production company, has recently announced the development of their latest film, ‘Ekwumekwu’.

This historical drama, written by Max Siollun, delves into the Igbo resistance against the British Empire’s Royal Niger Company.

According to CEO Charles Opaleke, who personally championed the project, Ekwumekwu is a story that holds a special place in his heart as it explores the heroic role of his people, the Aro, in protecting the Igbo land.

Opaleke announcing the new project on Instagram stated, “I took personal interest in this story because of the role the Aro people played with the people of Anioma to protect the Igbo land. I am from Arondizogu, the largest settlement of the Aro people (believed to have migrated from Arochukwu). Ever since we started making feature films our focus has been centered around retelling our African history.”

Ekwumekwu is the second film from Play Network Studios that explores the historical roots of the Igbo people, following the announcement of their first project, ‘Igbo Landing’.

The latter film, directed by Ramsey Nouah, tells the tragic story of Igbo captives who chose to drown themselves and their captors in the sea in 1803, rather than be enslaved.

Through Play Network Studios, Charles Opaleke has provided an avenue for talented filmmakers to showcase their creativity and explore the rich cultural heritage of Africa.

The Play Network Studios CEO has produced several prominent films, including the critically acclaimed sequel, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, which premiered in 2019. The movie’s success prompted Play Network Studios to produce other hit films like Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story, Oloture, and Who’s the Boss. These films explore various themes and have earned critical and commercial success both domestically and internationally.

While there is no release date set for Ekwumekwu yet, Igbo Landing is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

These films are part of Play Network Studios’ upcoming slate of films for 2023/2024, which includes a classic remake, a sequel, two biopics, and original stories.