Filmmaker Tunde Kelani has been named as head of the NFVCB on Friday, an appointment by President Buhari along with 209 chairmen and 1258 board members into federal agencies and government parastatals. Aside Kelani, veteran actress Joke Silva was also appointed as a member of the board and it will be a second appointment for the actress. Earlier in the year, Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode appointed Silva into the state board for council of arts and culture.

Keppy Ekpenyong, another veteran, was also named a member of the NFVCB. See the full list of the appointed board members below.

Efe Nelson

Yinka Riketts

Sen. Clever Ikesikpo

Mr. Keppy Ekpenyomg

Chief Ede Dafinone

Hon K. O. Ehiagimusor

Mr. Ngozi Warmate

Ropo Essay

Adebowale Owoeye

Engr.Ben Oguntuase

Barr. Aderonke Adedayo

Abdul Yekini Adeleke

Mr Benson A. Akinseye

Mrs. Joke Silver-Jacobs

Kehinde Soaga

Charles Amilo

Princess Uche Ottah

Chief. Emma Bukar Iwuh

Mrs. INI Eden

Barr. Ejike Ugwu

Jamilia Salik, Esq.

Alh. Lawal Y. Maiarewa

Aba Gonka

Sabo Babaga

Hajia Zuwaira Gambo

Ishaya Karu

Magdelene Kumu

Barr. Mustaph Mari

Aisha Aliu Uda

Mrs. Une Ugba

Mohd Abubakar Katcha

Zszalman Mallam Yusuf

Rauf Akno

Chindo Fudel Dafat

Usman Maiyanga T.

Josephine Dauda

Mohammed N. Nasir, fwc

Haj. Mariya Abdullahi

Muhammed G. Hadeija

Shehu Sulaiman

Bello Katune

Bula Bello Maru

Abdullahi M. Mainasara