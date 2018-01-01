Filmmaker Tunde Kelani has been named as head of the NFVCB on Friday, an appointment by President Buhari along with 209 chairmen and 1258 board members into federal agencies and government parastatals. Aside Kelani, veteran actress Joke Silva was also appointed as a member of the board and it will be a second appointment for the actress. Earlier in the year, Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode appointed Silva into the state board for council of arts and culture.
Keppy Ekpenyong, another veteran, was also named a member of the NFVCB. See the full list of the appointed board members below.
Efe Nelson
Yinka Riketts
Sen. Clever Ikesikpo
Mr. Keppy Ekpenyomg
Chief Ede Dafinone
Hon K. O. Ehiagimusor
Mr. Ngozi Warmate
Ropo Essay
Adebowale Owoeye
Engr.Ben Oguntuase
Barr. Aderonke Adedayo
Abdul Yekini Adeleke
Mr Benson A. Akinseye
Mrs. Joke Silver-Jacobs
Kehinde Soaga
Charles Amilo
Princess Uche Ottah
Chief. Emma Bukar Iwuh
Mrs. INI Eden
Barr. Ejike Ugwu
Jamilia Salik, Esq.
Alh. Lawal Y. Maiarewa
Aba Gonka
Sabo Babaga
Hajia Zuwaira Gambo
Ishaya Karu
Magdelene Kumu
Barr. Mustaph Mari
Aisha Aliu Uda
Mrs. Une Ugba
Mohd Abubakar Katcha
Zszalman Mallam Yusuf
Rauf Akno
Chindo Fudel Dafat
Usman Maiyanga T.
Josephine Dauda
Mohammed N. Nasir, fwc
Haj. Mariya Abdullahi
Muhammed G. Hadeija
Shehu Sulaiman
Bello Katune
Bula Bello Maru
Abdullahi M. Mainasara
