The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Bel-Air season 2 (Peacock)

Will (Jabari Banks) had his life completely turned upside down and learned some harsh truths about his estranged father, causing him to consider running away from Bel-Air. As season 2 unfolds, Will is at a crossroads and still struggles to trust the Banks family, but his friendship with Carlton (Olly Sholotan) continues to deepen. A new character enters the scene, challenging the status quo.

At the same time, Philip (Adrian Holmes) and Viv (Cassandra Freeman) work to balance their careers and marriage, while Hilary (Coco Jones) strives to solidify her role as an influencer and develops a connection with an English literature teacher played by the original series star Tatyana Ali.

We Have a Ghost (Netflix)

David Harbour has played a small-town sheriff battling supernatural forces, an action-packed Santa Claus, and now, an amiable ghost named Ernest, who bears a resemblance to Ernest Borgnine.

In the upcoming movie, homeowner Frank (Anthony Mackie) captures Ernest on film and shares it on social media, resulting in the ghost’s viral fame. Frank ropes in his son, Kevin (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), to capitalize on the newfound attention. However, things take a dramatic turn when the CIA attempts to capture Ernest. Kevin pledges to assist the ghost in avoiding the authorities and finding peace in the afterlife. And, of course, Jennifer Coolidge adds her comedic touch to the proceedings.

Liaison (Apple TV Plus)

Apple’s first original series is a seductive spy drama starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green in both French and English. The British Home Office’s Alison is prim and proper, whereas the French intelligence officer Gabriel is all bravado and charm.

They’ve got a convoluted romantic past, and they’re thrown back together when Syrian hackers unearth proof of plotted terrorist acts in the United Kingdom. When Alison assists her boss in trying to negotiate a security deal with the French government, Gabriel is tasked with transporting the group securely to France. It turns out, however, that not everything is as it seems, and that innocent people in both nations are at risk.

The Consultant (Prime Video)

Christoph Waltz brings his usual elegant, yet menacing charisma to this comedic thriller that shares a tone with the best show of 2022, Severance. Waltz plays Regus Patoff, a brutally tough consultant called to whip a flailing mobile gaming company into shape. But “whip” is too soft of a word to describe Regus’ methods.

His reign of terror relies on instilling paranoia, dispensing humiliation, and cultivating internal rivalries. Two employees, Elaine (Brittany O’Grady) and Craig (Nat Wolff) are both horrified and fascinated by Regus, whose background is a total mystery. When they set out to learn more about the man, they find themselves caught up in his mind games.

Party Down Season 3 (Starz)

It’s been more than ten years since we’ve had a party catered by the Party Down crew, and in that time, most of the original cast of the Starz show, including Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, and Lizzy Caplan, have become Hollywood fixtures, appearing in some of the biggest shows in recent memory.

Though Caplan couldn’t return for season three due to a filming conflict with Fleishman Is In Trouble, the rest of the original gang is back, and they’re joined by Jennifer Garner and Zoe Chao for six brand new episodes.

Outer Banks season 3 (Netflix)

Last we saw the Pogues, they had lost out on a haul of gold and were stranded on an island. Now, they’re enjoying a carefree existence in their new home, which they’ve dubbed Poguelandia. But danger won’t stop following John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant).

Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) is still after them, as is the Caribbean mob. Treasure continues to beckon them all. And John B. will also have to come to terms with the fact that his long-dead father is actually alive.