Vote Buying: PDP Rep Contesting Re-election Busted With $500k Cash on Election Eve

Hon Chinyere Igwe, a member of the House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency, has been arrested by the police in Nigeria. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed in a statement that the lawmaker, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was arrested with $498,100 cash and a list for distribution of the money.

The Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) in charge of the election in the state, Abutu Yaro, has ordered the swift interrogation and prosecution of the lawmaker. Yaro has also called on all candidates and political parties to comply strictly with the provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws. The police have urged members of the public to provide vital information to assist with the investigation.

Hon Chinyere Igwe’s arrest comes just two days after Hon Ephraim Nwuzi, a federal lawmaker representing Etche/Omuma federal constituency in the House of Representatives and the All Progressives Congress candidate for the same constituency, was remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre by the Rivers State Police Command. The police accused him of several crimes, including treasonable felony, conspiracy, the motion of communal crisis, and inciting violence.

Vote buying remains a significant challenge in Nigeria’s elections, and anti-graft agencies have promised to take strong action against politicians who attempt to influence voters during the 2023 elections.

