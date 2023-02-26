2023 Elections: Tinubu Wins 12 LGs In Ekiti

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has won 12 local government areas (LGAs) in Ekiti State.
In the result of 12 out of 16 LGAs announced so far by the Ekiti State Presiding Officer for INEC, Prof Akeem Lasisi, Tinubu recorded the highest votes in the LGAs ahead of his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).
Results from four local governments are still expected to complete the statistics.
See the results of the 12 local governments already announced:
1. Ilejemeje Local Government
APC 4599
LP 97
PDP 2662
2. ISE/ORUN Local Government
APC 11,415
LP 497
PDP 2734
3. EFON Local Government
APC 5873
LP 125
PDP 2521
4. GBONYIN Local Government
APC 11969
LP 245
PDP 4178
5. EMURE Local Government
APC 8159
LP 465
PDP 3035
6. IREPODUN/IFELODUN Local Government
APC 14265
LP 544
PDP 5516
7. IKERE Local Government
APC 11659
LP 910
PDP 7198
8. IJERO Local Government
APC 12628
LP 373
PDP 5731
9. IDO/OSI Local Government
APC 11917
LP 782
PDP 7476
10. EKITI WEST Local Government
APC 14516
LP 391
PDP 4318
11. MOBA Local Government
APC 12046
LP 246
PDP 5847
12. IKOLE Local Government
APC 15465
LP 779
PDP 10,198
