2023 Elections: INEC Portal Displays Results from 25,719 Polling Units, with More to Follow

The commencement of the presidential polls in some parts of the country was delayed, causing negative impacts on the entire electoral process. Out of the expected 176,846 results to be uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Result Viewing Portal IReV, only 25,719 have been uploaded as of 9:07 am on Sunday.

It is important to note that Nigeria has 176,846 polling units, but only 176,606 of them have registered voters, as 240 of them have none, according to INEC. The delay in the commencement of the polls and the slow uploading of results may lead to a delayed outcome and announcement of the presidential election results.

Unfortunately, results from Abia, Adamawa, and some other states had not been uploaded yet, further delaying the process. In some cases, polling unit officials uploaded their personal photographs instead of the result sheets, causing confusion and complicating the verification process.

It is imperative that the INEC takes necessary measures to ensure that all results are uploaded accurately and in a timely manner to avoid further delay and uncertainty.

