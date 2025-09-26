The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

Ginger

Ginger follows the life of sisters who think they know everything about each other, but are forced to face the fragility of their bond when they face challenges.

One Battle After Another

A washed up revolutionary living off grid with his daughter is forced to come out of hiding when his daughter goes missing and his evil nemesis resurfaces.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

My Father’s Shadow

This movie depicts the life of two brothers who unexpectedly get to spend time with their estranged father, and inevitably the challenges in his life begin to unravel for them.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Long Walk

Forced to participate in a high risk contest where they walk or risk being killed, a group of teens have to face the challenge to get to survival.

It is available for viewing in cinemas

Marvel Zombies

Follow the journey of marvel heroes as they battle against an aggressively spreading zombie scrounge

It is available for viewing on Disney+

Gen V

Follow the lives of hormonal, competitive superheroes as their lives, loyalties and beliefs are put to test.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Alice In Borderland

When an obsessed gamer suddenly finds himself in an emptied-out version of Tokyo, he discovers that in order to survive, he and his friends must compete in dangerous games.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

House of Guinness

Set in the year 1868, the death of the Guinness family patriarch forces his four children to confront their dark secrets, with the fate of the brewery in their hands.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Wayward

When a small town cop goes sniffing, he begins to suspect the local school for troubled teens as being more than it lets on.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Billionaire’s Bunker

A group of billionaires who take shelter in a luxury bunker are forced to face an unresolved feud between two families.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.