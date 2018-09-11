The YNaija Cover – the 11th of September

View this post on Instagram

Wizkid’s family begged me not to sue him to avoid immigration issues – Baby Mama . Wizkid’s second baby mama, Binta Diallo who has been coming after the singer for some days now, calling him a “dead beat dad”, has revealed how his family begged her to not sue him, in order to avoid issues with immigration. . . She shared documents showing the agreement between her lawyer and Wizkid’s which were signed in February. . “This is some of the agreements/settlements that was provided by both of our lawyers which was supposed to be resolved outside court by February 2018. I didn’t sue him or take the case to court because some of his family members begged not to and said that wiz himself want to settle everything with the lawyers without involving the courts because he didn’t want to get in trouble with immigration. So I listened and accepted that deal and gave him a chance to do the right thing. That was 7mths ago and since then his lawyers keep telling my lawyers that they have not been able to reach their client or his management team. #more receipts on the way," she said. [SWIPE]