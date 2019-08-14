The YNaija Cover – the 14th of August

President Muhammadu Buhari makes today’s Cover for asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop providing foreign exchange for food importation. In a statement issued by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, the president said the directive is to ensure the steady improvement in agricultural production and attainment of full food security.
