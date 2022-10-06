Their evil thinking against Tinubu will not come to pass because they are not God – APC speaks on Tinubu’s Health

Contrary to social media rumors, the United Kingdom Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is in good health.

Mr. Joseph Adebola, Chairman of the APC UK Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), stated as much in Abuja on Thursday.

He declared false the rumors that Tinubu was ill and sought medical treatment abroad.

“Unfortunately for them, their evil thinking against Tinubu will not come to pass because they are not God, the giver of life.

“For the records, Tinubu had been having strategic meetings with APC critical stakeholders here in the UK and had remained his vibrant and confident self.

“In one of the recent engagements in London, the APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu held a strategic meeting with some members of his campaign planning team.

“The team included Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Deputy Director of the PCC planning committee, Chief Pius Akinyelure, and a host of progressive political gurus here in the UK,” Adebola said.

He added that the meeting concluded with a photo session at the venue, which was currently trending on social media.

“One of the viral photos on social media showed Asiwaju and his team walking back into the house from the garden.

“The session is a further confirmation of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s active state and daily engagements.

“We, however, will not be distracted by negative propaganda against Asiwaju and the APC as we are determined to move on, believing God and the Nigerian electorate for the enthronement of Tinubu presidency in 2023,” Adebola said.

He advised the naysayers to get themselves busy with more profiting ventures in their interest.

