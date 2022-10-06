Daniel K Daniel plays the extroverted and cunning Nnamdi in Showmax’s first Nigerian Original limited series, Diiche

It’s not often you see a tall, dark and handsome actor, who could stand in for Jefferson Pierce in the American drama series Black Lightning or for Gentle Jack, the folk hero in the memorable Vuga, become the victim of an active cover-up and embroiled in a modern whodunit. It’s also not often that you find a series where comedy merges with thrill, detective fiction with romance and suspense with the good old battle between good and evil to create an overlap of sub-genres.

Well, you’ve run into a gold mine as all of these abound in the first Showmax Nigerian Original limited series, Diiche. The six-part psychological thriller produced and directed by James Omokwe, with Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo and Ifeoma Chukwuogo as co-directors, is now streaming on Showmax.

It features a diverse cast of well-known and up-and-coming actors, which include Efa Iwara, Daniel K Daniel, Uzoamaka Onuoha, Kalu Ikeagwu, Gloria Anozie-Young and Chinyere Wilfred.

Daniel Kanayo Daniel plays Nnamdi, whose death tips the narrative’s equilibrium. Daniel K Daniel is not new to the Nollywood scene. The 36-year-old Nigerian television and film actor, model and voice-over artist got his first acting job in the television series All About Us.

In 2016, the graduate of Applied Biochemistry from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, received the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) and the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) awards for Best Actor for his role as Bossman in the film A Soldier’s Story. He is also known for his role in the historical drama 76, which starred Ramsey Noah, Chidi Mokeme and Rita Dominic.

Diiche’s Nnamdi is described by Daniel as a “boisterous, manipulative and cunning” but fascinating character whose otherwise unique charm couldn’t save him from death at the hands of an unknown killer.

“This man (Nnamdi) is boisterous. This man is the life of the party. He’s cunning and charming. He’s sly. He’s smart. He likes to be in charge and likes to be in control. He could be selfish, but he didn’t deserve to die. And I’m sure many of you will agree with me when you see Diiche.”

An intense character to embody, Nnamdi Nwokeji is a fitting comeback role for Daniel K Daniel, who had taken a break from Nigerian films. Before his Nollywood hiatus, he had featured in numerous movies including A Soldier’s Story 2 – Return from the Dead, Lagos Landing, Let Karma and The Fugitive. He was one of two Nollywood actors inducted into the Academy of Motion Pictures and Science class of 2022. Daniel says he feels good to relearn the Nigerian work ethic, but he feels even better to be back with a bang with Diiche – a series he describes as “mad”.

“Diiche was a great experience. I can’t tell you enough about that. I can’t wait to see it. I think that’s the same attitude everyone should have. Diiche will be ‘mad’ in layman’s terms, and viewers should expect a very explosive, beautiful romantic crime thriller.”

For Daniel, getting out of character is a chore – he’s almost as high-octane as Nnamdi. Perhaps doing more of the things he does in his free time – playing video games, working on database administration and watching the Red Devils continue their winning streak in the English Premier League (which is currently streaming live on Showmax Pro in Africa, courtesy of SuperSport) – would help the thespian recalibrate to his natural self, away from the enigmatic Nnamdi and Diiche.

Diiche premiered exclusively on Showmax on September 29, 2022 with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

