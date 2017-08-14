There’s no imminent attack on North Korea – CIA director

by Adedotun Michael

Mike Pompeo, the CIA director has assured worried minds that there is “nothing imminent” in the US standoff with nuclear-armed North Korea, but he does not dissuade a possibility of another missile test by the regime.

His assertion is on the heel of a week long display of nuclear power and threatening remarks which saw President Donald Trump vow “fire and fury” if North Korea continued to threaten the United States with nuclear weapons, and Pyongyang responsive announcement of plans to test-launch missiles toward Guam.

[Read Also:] Trump delighted over “tough and decisive” action on North Korea

When asked by Fox reporters of what people need to do, the director said, “There’s nothing imminent today. But make no mistake about it. The increased chance that there will be a nuclear missile in Denver is a very serious threat.”

While stating that, the US intelligence community has “a pretty good idea” about what’s going on in North Korea, Pompeo stressed, “What I’m talking about is, I’ve heard folks talking about that we have been on the cusp of a nuclear war. [There is] no intelligence that would indicate we are in that place today.”

He also said that he believed North Korea would continue to develop its missile capabilities under its leader Kim Jong-un. “He conducted two in July so it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s another missile test,”

However, a the top US military officer, Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford has travelled to South Korea and will also be in China and Japan to meet with leaders in a bid to “sense what the temperature is in the region” and discuss military options in the event of “diplomatic and economic pressurisation campaign” failure.