The Thread: “Mehn, this man can rock” “This one is Fuji strip and tease ni” | Senator Adeleke’s dance moves beat Dino’s singing skills

You all thought PDP was such a dour party, abi. Not since Davido’s uncle joined, it’s not. The newly crowned Senator of Osun West knows how to step. And we mean step! Now we know where Davido gets his music genius from.

WATCH:

Don’t lie. You jumped up and started and winding your waist, abi? We know. He has that effect. Dino Melaye has got nothing on you, sir. Senator Adeleke’s ranking has now shot up massively among Twitter NG politicos .

 

See below:

Let’s shut this party down

 

Killjoys

Health problms afoot?

All in the DNA

 

Bad and boujee, baby

Dino, where are you?

Let’s hear it for the dancing Adelekes.

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Wizkid, Davido, DJ Spinall, Efe nominated for NEA Awards | See full list

The YNaija Tracklist: How EFCC sent assassins after me, threat messages – Patience Jonathan | Nigeria is not as bad as painted – NOA | More stories