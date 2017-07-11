The Thread: “Mehn, this man can rock” “This one is Fuji strip and tease ni” | Senator Adeleke’s dance moves beat Dino’s singing skills

You all thought PDP was such a dour party, abi. Not since Davido’s uncle joined, it’s not. The newly crowned Senator of Osun West knows how to step. And we mean step! Now we know where Davido gets his music genius from.

WATCH:

This guy is already my favourite Senator ever pic.twitter.com/GzFnmR2ZcZ — tyro (@DoubleEph) July 11, 2017

Don’t lie. You jumped up and started and winding your waist, abi? We know. He has that effect. Dino Melaye has got nothing on you, sir. Senator Adeleke’s ranking has now shot up massively among Twitter NG politicos .

See below:

Let’s shut this party down



Just look at the sheer delight on his face. Unfiltered joy. Eleyi gan gan ni joy masterclass — tyro (@DoubleEph) July 11, 2017

you ain't seen nothing….there is another video of him dancing with some lady…this one will steal the headlines from @dino_melaye — Oluwasegun Popoola (@popularsdomain) July 11, 2017

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Baba dey dance like Yoruba video vixen. — Dotun Olusoga (@DotunOlusoga) July 11, 2017

Undiluted joy, this is his true nature, we need more people like this with so much positive energy.

Dance in public and forget who you are. — NOBLE EMMANUEL🎥📹 (@nobledonnish) July 11, 2017

Party rider — Hudson' ❄ (@Trrsomi) July 11, 2017

dis one is Fuji stripe and tease ni? — Qaab (@dimjoe) July 11, 2017

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

He moves! Jesus X. Christ. — Yemí Adésànyà (@toyosilagos) July 11, 2017

The clubs in his constituency will be lit 🔥💯🤣😂 — Ay'e Francois ® (@SageFrancois) July 11, 2017

This is gold… Pure joy this one. Not even the potbelly gonn limit his dancing skills. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Arsèné's 1st son (@iPheez) July 11, 2017

Killjoys

Great. Another potential comedian joins the Senate. That's incredibly nice and lovely — Olukayode bakre (@kayodebakre8) July 11, 2017

all of them Na theif 419 — ifeanyi dickson (@veron231) July 11, 2017

Nigerian asked for such and they have a bunch of comedian and actors in d house. Good luck Naija — Jose (@yemmytimmydar) July 11, 2017

Health problms afoot?

Jesus ! Him never become senator him belle don big and fluffy like this …. after 2 years I bet he will be using size 32DD for his breast😆 — jimi (@i_jimi) July 11, 2017

This man need to take care of his health… he can't control is stomach in this dance. — 🔱 (@bnk2nde) July 11, 2017

My thought exactly 😊 — AMITY BABYBLUE (@shadowx_hunter) July 11, 2017

All in the DNA

Bad and boujee, baby

Dino, where are you?

Dino has met his match! pic.twitter.com/sb3YKJ5MZV — Gbénró Adégbolá ن (@GbenroAdegbola) July 11, 2017

Even Dino's braggadocio will bow for him. — Aderibigbe 'Tokunbo (@UncleBokun) July 11, 2017

Omo diz man na something else for dance ooh. Choi Pa Adekele I hail ooh. U sabi dance no be talk — Judith Ekwebelem (@EkwebelemJudith) July 11, 2017

Davido's uncle no? Visual representation of 'owambe fall on you' — Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) July 11, 2017

They said it's Sina Rambo's dad? — Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) July 11, 2017

Yeah he's got more talent than his sons combined (Shins Rambo & B-Red) — Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) July 11, 2017

So happy for my dad we call this the victory dance #finally pic.twitter.com/66C1MMkCfM — B-RED!!! (@B_RedHKN) July 11, 2017

Let’s hear it for the dancing Adelekes.