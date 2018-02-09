The Thread: “They must have tied his destiny” “Aba made Yoruba demon” | TwitterNG lashes out at BBNaija housemate, Tobi

Tall, dark, handsome and buffed with a famed f_kboy history to boot, Tobi Bakre has nonetheless become the whipping boy of a certain Ceecee, like her ancestor Delilah before her. And to think it’s been only two weeks in the Big Brother house.

This unexpected turn of events has seen the Yoruba Demon Association of Nigeria weep desperate tears. At this point, everybody is consulting their alfa, woli and babalawo for solutions to this mysterious predicament- afterall, the only plausible explanation is somebody has chopped kob no mi.

Tobi is fast losing the fan base he had when he first walked into the house. On the basis of his pedigree alone, he’d already cornered the votes from bankers, UNILAG students and alumni, Yoruba Demons/ F_boys & Girls Associations until Ceecee turned him into an object of pity.

Now, Nigerians are so furious, it’s all they’ve been talking about on Twitter the past two days.

