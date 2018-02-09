The Thread: “They must have tied his destiny” “Aba made Yoruba demon” | TwitterNG lashes out at BBNaija housemate, Tobi

Tall, dark, handsome and buffed with a famed f_kboy history to boot, Tobi Bakre has nonetheless become the whipping boy of a certain Ceecee, like her ancestor Delilah before her. And to think it’s been only two weeks in the Big Brother house.

This unexpected turn of events has seen the Yoruba Demon Association of Nigeria weep desperate tears. At this point, everybody is consulting their alfa, woli and babalawo for solutions to this mysterious predicament- afterall, the only plausible explanation is somebody has chopped kob no mi.

Tobi is fast losing the fan base he had when he first walked into the house. On the basis of his pedigree alone, he’d already cornered the votes from bankers, UNILAG students and alumni, Yoruba Demons/ F_boys & Girls Associations until Ceecee turned him into an object of pity.

Now, Nigerians are so furious, it’s all they’ve been talking about on Twitter the past two days.

Take a look:

Let’s talk about Ceecee

Who the f**k does this CeeC think she is? Just look at the way she is talking to Tobi and the dude is even begging her sef. Gosh !!! This makes me SICK 🤢🤢🤢🤢#bbnaija — #BBNAIJA (@TWEETORACLE) February 8, 2018

#BBNaija

CeeC : Can I keep this water please

Tobi : I will keep it for you I and friends : yeeeee😭😭

Won ti ro efo fun Boda yi😢😢 pic.twitter.com/YdBM5AeJg1 — Berbierklaus (@Berbierklaus) February 8, 2018

Guys are hurting

Tobi is now a puppet! Always begging Cee C! They both need to f*koff already 😡 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/JedEqwkvjT — #BBNaija (@LazyWrita) February 8, 2018

Look at Tobi that lost the wager for the house. Instead of him to think of how to be a BETTER HOH, he is here begging for PUNA. Choi !! #BBNaija — #BBNAIJA (@TWEETORACLE) February 8, 2018

Utterly shocking how Tobi got himself into this mess. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/agKTHxAZK3 — #BBNAIJA (@TWEETORACLE) February 8, 2018

IT’S OFFICIAL!! Tobi is an abusive relationship with Cee C 😭 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/YAJt0vDVPh — #BBNaija (@LazyWrita) February 8, 2018

It's just funny how Tobi feels he's in the house to please Cee-c They have tied his destiny 😭 #BBNaija — O N O M E🇳🇬 (@i_am_nomzy) February 8, 2018

I still think Tobi is acting. That's the only way this thing can click in my head. — Timi Ajiboye (@timigod) February 8, 2018

Loool…Kai and I bin think say na Tobi go show girls shege for d house o 😂 #BBNaija — DJ Bally (@OgaBally) February 8, 2018

I think every lady that Tobi had sex with actually wasted Body Count.. 🤦🏽‍♂️ #BBNaija — Olayinka Ahmed (@GalacticoHD) February 8, 2018

Chaii… Tobi is gone…we have lost such a promising young man😂#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/rJGI977XeL — UNCLE NEX (@SHERIFFnex) February 8, 2018

RT if Tobi makes you feel like smashing you TV screen, dragging him out and giving him a thorough beating 😡😡😡#bbnaija — #BBNAIJA (@TWEETORACLE) February 8, 2018

I know it’s Big Brother and Shii but after the show, how’s Tobi going to order beer at the table of Men ? — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) February 9, 2018

Cancelled ❌ — Femi ابوبکر Bakre (@femibakre) February 8, 2018

Jazzed

They said Tobi is either a fake housemate or a happy slave 😂#BBNaija — O N O M E🇳🇬 (@i_am_nomzy) February 8, 2018

Tobi is suffering from the spirit of karashika 😂😂😂 #BBNaija — IAMGEORGE (@OnlyGodShields) February 9, 2018

Look at the number of people following Tobi from CeeC's village. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/XxGvQQnXvS — #BBNaija (@Iamfemijoseph) February 8, 2018

Tobi actually had the guts to say miracle is taking rubbish from Nina? Dude! You’re eating SHIT from what’s her face. I’m so pissed #BBnaija — Onyinye (@onyi_ossy) February 8, 2018

Family shame

How Tobi's mum is watching #Bbnaija tonight wondering where her real son went ever since he met CeeC pic.twitter.com/pPd4LOQgUs — #BBNAIJA (@TWEETORACLE) February 8, 2018

Na. If Tobi was my brother, I will gather all my resources, go to SA and wait for Ebuka at the gate so he can open the house door for me to slap this boy. #BBNaija — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) February 8, 2018

The root of the problem

Cee C is not Tobi’s problem, Tobi is Tobi’s problem!!! 🗣🗣🗣 #BBNaija — KMNO 💕 (@kosy_myra) February 8, 2018

Solution

Big brother should come and use me as one of the female Ninja so I can spray Tobi's mouth with Raid #BBnaija — catfish 👅 (@queen_nickki) February 8, 2018

Trained to beg

Heritage bank 👍👍 you really train Tobi very well, he knows how to beg customer (CeeC).#BBNaija — Dee (@DEMOLAEXPOZE) February 8, 2018

You think Heritage bank that employed Tobi don't have sense abi.

Being an unpopular bank, they need people that know how tobi begging people to open account. #bbnaija — Mac Nels (@mac_nels) February 9, 2018

Not our Yoruba demon

On behalf of us Yoruba people, we remove the T in Tobi and hand him over to you Igbos, he’s Obi now which makes him officially yours.#BBNaija — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) February 8, 2018

Dear Tobi,

I regret to inform you that when you appear on that nomination list, we will not vote for you. This is because you have shown that if you win the 45 million you will give it to CeeC. It seems she has partnered with your village people to make you foolish!#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Q67A1HbjOx — Eyo (@ad_eyo) February 4, 2018

I fuck with Tobi but if he wins that money 😂 we all know who’s account that money going to .. say make I wire wire 😂 — Davido (@iam_Davido) February 9, 2018

#BBNaija Tobi must not win this 45mil. I see this blind fool giving it all to cee-c. What a waste of Yoruba demon gene.😠mtchew — Queenneth (@kwiineth) February 8, 2018

Later Tobi will wear agbada and black shades forming demon…. anybody who sees him wearing agbada should stone him… olodo oshi. .#BBNaija — Charles Toby (@charley3d) February 8, 2018

Someone said Tobi is an Aba made yoruba demon. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/VrQ1DZFS1t — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) February 8, 2018

Prayer is the master key

When it is time to make money, except Love is part of the way to it, you let Love rest at home first. Tobi's family should ask for time out in #BBNaija . MFM won't charge for deliverance. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 9, 2018

I look at videos of Tobi from #BBNaija via Twitter and I pray for our boys. May they never ever get you like that. Because once they do, until your mother’s head (Ori Iya e) comes to save you, odi gba o se o! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 9, 2018

Using Tobi as a point of contact, I pray for every man under the bondage of women like CeeC, may your eyes be opened before it’s too late. Amen. #BBNaija — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) February 9, 2018

Please don’t forget to say a word of prayer for our dear Brother; Tobi Bakre is his name. #BBNaija3 pic.twitter.com/n4ESr67xBe — Temidayo Ogedengbe (@temidayodaniel) February 9, 2018

Playing the long game

Tobi is a Yoruba boy. When they go on all knees and pretend to be a fool for a lady, don’t write them off so fast. There is most likely a game plan and they know exactly what they are doing. It’s too quick to think this is over now.

A Yoruba boy always has the last laugh. — YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 8, 2018

#BBNaija Tobi can comfortably exist without Cee- C. He's very smart. He's acting emotional around Cee- C so she won't mess up their game. — Esther Ijeoma Ogbuka (@EstherOgbuka) February 7, 2018

Tobi isn't slow like u all Blvd , but guess Wat, D real definition of Yoruba Demon is "Going extra mile and humiliations to achieve ur aim"..that's how we roll…wait and see..#BBNaija — Rosso_p (@gidsboy) February 7, 2018

Business opportunity

I am interested in investing in whatever Cee C used in taming Tobi. It needs to be Marketed #BBNaija — #BBNaija (@LazyWrita) February 8, 2018

