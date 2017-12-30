The Thread: This is why women shout “men are scum” from the rooftops

This is a conversation we’ve had on Twitter Nigeria (and global) so many times this year, but somehow the point keeps getting lost in translation. Not to mention the defence has always been “not all men”, because these men cannot possibly fathom the idea of their white agbada getting blotted with the black ink of rapists and sex offenders- never mind that they are friends with men who carry out these acts or have been in situations where a woman was sexually assaulted and neither said nor did anything.

@_Ayotee has taken time to outline all the situations that normally arise within a given day (in Nigeria) that have women screaming “all men are scum” For once, guys, just drop that pretence of righteous indignation and join the movement. It was not for nothing that Time named the Silence Breakers their Person of The Year, after all.

All over the world, women are grieving about the same damn thing, so “not all men” is not a valid response. As you go into 2018, make it a goal to listen and understand and come to that girl’s defence when she is being assaulted by Yaba traders.

See below:

Reactions:

Crazy, innit?

