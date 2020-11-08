Tiwa Savage talks on suicide attempt, The new face of money – the best Nigerian articles of the week

‘I want black women to be seen’: meet the designer whose clothes celebrate confidence – Kala Paul-Worika

“I think because they see other women like them – whether it’s ‘plus-size’ or whatever – wearing these clothes, looking and feeling so good, it kind of gives them permission to take a chance.” And it’s these words that hint at the community Longe has worked so hard to create through her brand.

On Loneliness– Dami

The isolation of not working. The mental stress of not earning money, then earning a little and then not earning again. The loneliness of creating something that you put your soul into and the tepid response. The loneliness of not having the words to express, to explain how grief melds itself with you so much that you don’t know where the grief starts and your other emotions end.

Tosin Olaseinde: This is the new face of money – Sam Adeoye

“Do you know Tosin?” I’ve heard a number of these folks ask, speaking of her as if they’re on first name basis with the woman. “Okay, even if you don’t know Tosin,” they say with an impatient eye roll, “what about Money Africa? Please don’t tell me you don’t know about Money Africa.”

The Nigerian Government seems more focused on every than ending SARS – Dennis Ade Peter

At every single turn in this fight, government officials and detractors have made it a duty to reiterate that leadership figures were needed to further dialogue. This rhetoric, along with constant demands for protests to cease, became their go-to comments, despite the fact that the Nigerian youth populace had made their demands clear, in elaborate terms and would settle for no less. For many, the emphasis on specific leaders is a ploy to undermine the potency of the leaderless movement against police brutality.

Attempting suicide twice and other things Tiwa Savage said in her new interview with Ebuka – Odion Okon

I would want to go out for parties all night and she would be like ‘be back by 9 and I’m like the people won’t even be there yet. I’ll be so angry. I want to bleach because I hated my dark skin, she caught me and threw everything and I was like what is your business. I think it was between 14, 15, and 16…I was really insecure.”