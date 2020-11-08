Amstel Malta Ultra, with no added sugar, is your ultimate healthier alternative

Amstel Malta is a favourite for many malt lovers across the country. And over the years, the brand has served us both as the beverage for every occasion and an excellent drink in between meals.

By striking a delicate balance between the zeal of Nigerians to lead healthy lifestyles and its commitment to provide nourishing, high-quality malt beverages, Nigerian Breweries Plc, the makers of Amstel Malta have introduced Amstel Malta Ultra; a “no added sugar” variant of the premium malt drink.

This no-added-sugar variant is the malt drink with the lowest calorie content in the entire country, further establishing it as the malt drink of choice for those who desire a healthy lifestyle.

Amstel Malta Ultra also comes in an attractively sleek and stylish can, making it the first malt drink in Nigeria in a sleek can. This unique pack gives Amstel Malta Ultra a sophisticated finish to the pro-health content on the inside.

The best part of it all is that new Amstel Malta Ultra also contains the same vitamins and minerals as the well-known classic Amstel Malta but with no added sugar, to cater to the health needs of a broader range of consumers.

So, whether you are just commencing your journey to a healthier lifestyle, or you are a fitness and wellness enthusiast, or perhaps you wish to watch your sugar intake, the new Amstel Malta Ultra is the drink for you. And what’s more? This new beverage can be enjoyed at any time of the day, with or without a meal.

