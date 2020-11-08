Army General agrees #LekkiShooting happened, reveals more details

It was George Washington who said that the “truth will ultimately prevail where there are pains to bring it to light.” This aptly captures the events surrounding the #LekkiMassacre.

Despite several attempts by the government to change the narrative of the #LekkiMassacre, overwhelming evidence has come to light to show how the truth can only last a while in hiding. In addition to the video evidence that proved that security operatives opened fire on unarmed protesters, the effort of the Lagos Judicial Panel set up to investigate cases of police brutality and the Lekki shooting seems to be unravelling more truths surrounding the incident.

According to recent reports, the Commander, 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Musa Etsu-Ndagi, representing the Nigerian Army on the Lagos State Security Council, revealed that he received a phone call from the Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at about 7.23 pm on October 20, 2020, informing him that a certain Lt Col Bello was shooting at peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll-gate where the #EndSARS protesters were gathered.

Etsu-Ndagi, who is one of four witnesses representing the Nigerian Army, stated this on oath at the panel’s registry, Friday. He added that immediately the governor hinted him about the shooting, he called Bello, who is the Commanding Officer, 65 Battalion, Bonny Camp, Victoria Island but Bello reportedly said he had only fired blank ammunition into the air.

No doubt, it is getting interesting and equally shocking at the same time. But despite all the lies and several twists to the story, Nigerians cannot be fooled.

It would be recalled that both the government and the Nigerian Army had previously denied the shootings of the protesters at the Toll-gate. Not only did the army deny that they were present on the protest ground on that fateful night, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), stated that the videos which surfaced online showing soldiers shooting at peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza is fake and was either photoshopped or cropped.

Eventually, the Army agreed they were present at the Lekki Toll-gate on the orders of the Lagos governor, claiming they did not fire a single bullet at the protesters, countering Bello’s statement that only fired blank ammunition into the air.

But, Nigerians should not be surprised at this, knowing that the government is putting in place stringent measures to change the narrative and deny the Lekki shooting or any other death that happened across the country. It is a tactic of the afraid and unwise and Nigerian youth should resist the attempts.

In another news, the government has gone ahead to freeze the accounts of prominent promoters of the #EndSARS protest, including Oluwarinu Oduala, popularly known as Rinu, and Temitope Majekodunmi; who are both representing the youth on the Judicial Panel.