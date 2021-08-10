Amstel Malta Ultra celebrates Team Nigeria as Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 come to an end

Premium beverage brand Amstel Malta Ultra has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating Team Nigeria at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The medals won were from Blessing Oborodudu and Ese Brume, who secured silver and bronze medals, respectively, making them the country’s only medalists in the Games.

Commonwealth champion, Blessing Oborududu, won her fight against Elis Manolova in the round of 16 and secured a hard-fought win against Meerim Zhumanazarova in the quarter-finals. She then went on to position herself in the history books, despite the injury she suffered, with a victory over 2012 bronze medalist Battsetseg Soronzonbold, setting up a thrilling final against Tamyra Mensah of the United States of America.

The 10-time African champion, Blessing Oborududu, who won Nigeria’s first Olympic wrestling medal ever, said, “I feel so blessed to have represented Nigeria on a world stage and even more ecstatic that I’ve been able to make history as the first medalist in the weightlifting sporting event.”

Ese Brume, on the other hand, came in close to former Olympic champion Brittany Reese’s silver-winning jump. With a best jump of 6.97m, Ese Brume won the country’s first medal at Tokyo 2020 in the Long jump Category.

Delighted about her win, record-breaker, Ese Brume, said, “It’s such an honour to have won the country’s first medal at the Olympics. This is a huge win not just for me but for my family, my supporters and for every Nigerian out there. I could not have achieved this without the support and prayers I have received from everyone. Thank you all so much.”

The two medalists went on to acknowledge the support they received from Team Nigeria, their coaches, Nigerians, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development and sport stakeholders in the fulfilment of their dreams.

Speaking on the event, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta Aminah Jagun said, “As proud sponsors of Team Nigeria, we are proud of the resilience the athletes have shown at the Olympic Games. Despite injuries and other inconveniences, the Team pushed to make this landmark victory a reality. We believe that this is only the beginning of greater achievements for the Nigerian sports industry.”

Amstel Malta Ultra is an official sponsor of Team Nigeria at Tokyo 2020 or Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Through its unbridled sponsorship of National teams across all levels at several local and global sports competitions, the premium malt brand has been recognized as one of the champions of sports development in Nigeria.

