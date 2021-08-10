BBNaija: Maria and Pere, or Queen and Pere, which ship is going to sail?

The Big Brother Naija show, is a reality TV show that places a number of adults within the confines of a single space, to see how they interact. Of course there are mouth watering prizes at the end of the show for the last contestant standing, based on said contestant’s popularity with the audience. So, it goes without saying that the contestants come up with all sorts of strategy to make themselves appealing to the fans.

So, when Housemates say they like each other, it’s really tricky to take their word for it. We’ve seen Housemates who claim they are madly in love, and act like they can’t breath without each other. But once the show is done, the supposed Romeo and Juliet go their separate ways. At the same time, we’ve seen love stories that began in the Big Brother Naija House, and waxed strong, long after the show was over.

This endearing love stories are reasons why so many love hopeful and hopeless romantics are quick to support Housemates that claim to have found love in the House. Watching a love between two people blossom, especially in a realistic setting is something that gets people every time. That being said, its would be interesting to see where fans are with Pere and his quest for love.

He has noted that he is 36, a point he never fails to bring up, and as such is looking to settle down. He has made it clear that if he finds love in the House, he will certainly take it seriously. In his quest to find the one, he has mentioned that he has eyes for Maria. But the relationship that exists between them is complex, and filled with too many back and forth, the very stuff that gives fans the bad kind of tension. There is however no denying that there is a spark between them, but the stubborn and proud natures of both Housemate’s has been a serious deterrent in making their ship sail.

However, with the entry of a new and beautiful Housemate Queen, things might just take an interesting turn. Queen has noted, not once, but twice in just one day that she is attracted to Pere, and Pere doesn’t seem to mind. Once, she said it to both Pere and Boma, in the dinning area, and the second time she said it to Yousef and Pere, in the living room. Her intent couldn’t be any more clearer.

Now, it seems the ball is in Pere’s court. He can choose to continue to pursue a love affair with too many complexities, or go for a lady who will most likely show him the amount of love he would show her or even more. The question now is which love story will fans love more, a complex love story or an organic one?