Today’s Noisemakers: Adegoke Pamilerin, Donald Trump, James Comey and the conversation between Reno Omokri and Femi Fani-Kayode

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Oku Ekpenyong

Well…

Manchester City and SPURS… the best in the English Premierleague. You can’t help but appreciate good football from this sides💪🏾 — Oku Ekpenyong (@Oku_yungx) March 17, 2018

You can say that again. Not what the second place Piano FC does with the ball.

2. Rabiu

We all know what causes social media users to think they have become influencers – once they have the numbers.

Rabiu ‘throws one stone’.

Some of your so called Twitter influencers can't even convince their GFs to vote for their preferred candidates. — Governor (@A__rabiu) March 17, 2018

This table you’re shaking…

3. Adegoke Pamilerin

Some people and their questions ehn

Please if I block someone on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, twitter and Snapchat and I meet the person on the street.. will the person see me — Adegoke Pamilerin (@thepamilerin) March 17, 2018

4. Between Femi Fani Kayode and Reno Omokri

@renoomokri, I don't misrepresent people. I stand by all I wrote. I find it difficult to see the distinction in meaning between the 2 qoutes u tweeted. Both represent an attempt by @atiku to suggest that some or all of the herdsmen are not Fulani. My point is that they ALL are! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 17, 2018

Omokri’s replies:

Dear @RealFFK, Read what you quote @Atiku as saying and read what @Atiku actually said. Note that they are 2 different statements. You misrepresented him. You twist his words. Your quote was dishonest. Quote Atiku. Don’t put your words in his mouth! You wont like it done to you! pic.twitter.com/DZyrI1N7QV — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 17, 2018

Actually, most of those involved in these killings are Mbororo also known as Bororo. I did a broadcast on this last year in London. If the Mbororo speak, the Fulani cannot understand them. The Mbororo differ from the Fulani as the Tiv defer from the Igbo. https://t.co/ZqpMQuvgqS — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 17, 2018

Recently the police arrested a notorious kidnappers known as Evans. Evans was even discovered to have been a billionaire. But neither the media or Femi Fani-Kayode described Evans as an Igbo kidnapper or a Yoruba kidnapper. He was just a kidnapper.https://t.co/ZqpMQuvgqS — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 17, 2018

Boko Haram became the deadliest terror group in the world in 2014. It has been established by independent sources that most Boko Haram fighters, are Kanuri from Borno/Yobe, but we do not call them Kanuri terrorists. We call them terrorists pure and simple.https://t.co/ZqpMQuvgqS — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 17, 2018

FFK faults the comparison:

Bad choice.There is no comparison.Not ALL BH fighters are Kanuri but ALL Fulani terrorists and herdsmen are Fulani.They are represented by Miyetti Allah which is an org. with a Fulani leadership.Finally most of their own Fulani leaders call them Fulani herdsmen. READ MY ESSAY! https://t.co/g2yNDQj0sV — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 17, 2018

Omokri continues:

It is obvious who is being dishonest here. Look at the 2 quotes. Nigerians can read for themselves. You misquoted @atiku. It is in black and white. Plain as day. Why did you not just quote what he said? Why did you have to add and remove to what he said? https://t.co/LjziqOXHAs pic.twitter.com/w3g7TJkk5O — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 17, 2018

It does not end there:

@renoomokri, Finally hear this: The virus of not calling a spade a spade is spreading because of people like Atiku and u. Today Jemibewon, the fmr Min of Police Affairs,also said the Fulani terrorists and herdsmen are not Fulani and are just terrorists just as u are saying…1/2 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 17, 2018

@renoomokri, …Are u more Fulani than El Rufai who says the herdsmen are Fulanis? Are u more Fulani than Miyetti Allah who says they are Fulani? It is people like you that are trying to brush the filth uder the carpet and cover these beasts that are dishonest and not me…2/3 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 17, 2018

@renoomokri, …u are also encouraging them to slaughter more people and ti burn more Churches by not exposing them for what they are. Over and out. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 17, 2018

Omokri will not have it:

Let us face the issue at hand instead of trying to divert it. You dishonestly misquoted @atiku and this is the proof. Be man enough to accept it and apologize. Would you like it if it’s done to you? https://t.co/Gd5glR36Oq pic.twitter.com/nXCiA3JuMW — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 17, 2018

Now personal attacks:

@renoomokri,the issue is the fact that u are wrong and I am right.U are disrespectful,insolent and more dishonest and insincere than anyone else?Remember the fake Wendel Similin handle u used to attack others on twitter?What could be more dishonest and cowardly than that?..1/2 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 17, 2018

@renoomokri ….for God sake stop sitting on the fence and hedging ur bets.

Be a man, call a spade a spade and stop trying to suck Atiku's Fulani rectum.Real pastors dont eat arseholes. Trust me, Atiku will respect u more if u tell him the truth and tell him when he is wrong. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 17, 2018

This is what led to the conversation:

THE HERDSMEN ARE NOT FULANI: THEY ARE FROM THE MOON https://t.co/El07aSxrfS — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 17, 2018

Sigh!

They can always organise a roundtable to address the issue(s) not coming on Twitter to rant and throw shades.

5. Donald Trump

As the House Intelligence Committee has concluded, there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign. As many are now finding out, however, there was tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, Justice & State. #DrainTheSwamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

Mr Trump, what will you say about members of that same committee saying otherwise and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower saying millions of Facebook accounts were harvested to interfere with the election?

Nice try Trump.

6. James Comey

And to the book we all might have been waiting for.

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. — James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018

7. Ibadi

Some of the kind of things you wish you can scratch your eyes and unread…

Sex is so disgusting 😩

I don't know what you people see in it — Ìbàdí Àrán 🖤 (@Marrgarritah) March 17, 2018