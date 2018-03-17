Today’s Noisemakers: Adegoke Pamilerin, Donald Trump, James Comey and the conversation between Reno Omokri and Femi Fani-Kayode

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Oku Ekpenyong

Well…

You can say that again. Not what the second place Piano FC does with the ball.

2. Rabiu

We all know what causes social media users to think they have become influencers – once they have the numbers.

Rabiu ‘throws one stone’.

This table you’re shaking…

3. Adegoke Pamilerin

Some people and their questions ehn

4. Between Femi Fani Kayode and Reno Omokri

Omokri’s replies:

FFK faults the comparison:

Omokri continues:

It does not end there:

Omokri will not have it:

Now personal attacks:

This is what led to the conversation:

Sigh!

They can always organise a roundtable to address the issue(s) not coming on Twitter to rant and throw shades.

5. Donald Trump

Mr Trump, what will you say about members of that same committee saying otherwise and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower saying millions of Facebook accounts were harvested to interfere with the election?

Nice try Trump.

6. James Comey

And to the book we all might have been waiting for.

7. Ibadi

Some of the kind of things you wish you can scratch your eyes and unread…

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.