What makes Falz’s artistry so accessible is the way it’s plugged into an offhand, lowbrow humour. His comical shtick hasn’t remained in the Jenifa’s Diary Universe, and making his Nollywood debut in the 2016 romantic comedy Couple of Days and the repackaging of his 2017 concert for cinema, he is one of the few artists that has made a small success out of the music-acting crossover.

And now, he making the Instagram announcement of featuring in the forthcoming Hollywood TV series Church puts the rapper on a bigger stage. It’s a multi-season deal with the American entertainmemt company BLK Prime, the Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) founded by the Silicon Valley Investment Group. He will play the eponymous character William Randolph Church, a charismatic Nigerian billionaire. “We are thrilled to be working with Falz. With millions of fans around the world and nearly 3 million Instagram followers, Falz has proven to be a gifted performer with the ability to captivate an audience. Church is a complex character that will showcase Falz in a way audiences have never seen him before.” says BLK Prime’s Senior Vice President Scott Scherer.



Of course, part of the allure of bringing him to Black Prime is his huge fanbase in Nigeria and on the continent, as new VOD subscription channels open up, they are starting to target under-served markets like Nigeria. It only makes sense that they go big with artist of Falz’s calibre. But really, is this the time we finally see him in a different acting range? He has heavily leaned towards comedy in his film and TV appearances, a harvested trait that has distinguished his rap career over the years. But I won’t hold my breath on this one. his character in Church is described as “charismatic.” Plus he’s a Nigerian. How typically Falz can that be?

Church will premiere on BLK Prime in late spring. Falz the Bahd Guy in Hollywood, and he’s got the receipts to show for it.



