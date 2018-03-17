Pepsodent storms Lagos for Oral Health Walk; excites consumers with free toothpaste samples

As the world prepares to celebrate World Oral Health Day, Pepsodent Nigeria took to the streets of Lagos to draw attention to the scourge of tooth decay and other oral diseases, while also promoting good oral hygiene among Nigerians.

The events took place on March 14 and 15, 2018, on Ikorodu Road and Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos respectively.

As part of its campaign to get Nigerians to brush day and night, free Pepsodent toothpaste samples were given out to encourage people to adopt the habit of brushing regularly.

Tooth decay is the most widespread, chronic disease in the world. It affects 3 in 5 Nigerian children and almost all adults. Pepsodent is reiterating the need to prevent this disease through the adoption of good oral care habits like brushing twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste.

World Oral Health Day is a day set aside to celebrate the benefits of a healthy mouth and highlight the importance of oral hygiene. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Say Ahh: Think Mouth, Think Health’.

The World Oral Health Day celebration will hold on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at The Arcade, Eko Club, Surulere.