Today’s Noisemakers: Aye Dee, Mark Amaza, Jeremy Frankson [The Bukola Saraki #NotTooYoungToRun edition]

Today, our dear Senate President, Bukola Saraki declared his intention to replace our “lifeless” President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock at a meeting of Not Too Young To Run campaigners.

He stated his reasons but Nigerians have different reactions to that intention.

Here’s our list from today:

1. YIAGA

First, the #NotTooYoungToRun campaigners have distanced themselves from Saraki’s declaration – that took place at their gathering.

#NotTooYoungToRun Campaigners Distance Movement from .@bukolasaraki declaration The movement reaffirms its identity as a citizen led NON-PARTISAN movement dedicated to defense of democracy, political inclusion and transformative leadership #ReadyToRun pic.twitter.com/3dJDZep68Q — #NotTooYoungToRun (@YIAGA) August 30, 2018

They are actually disappointed.

The antagonists:

2. Kayode Ogundamisi

.@bukolasaraki was invited by @YIAGA #NotTooYoungToRun to be the star of its platform.

He now declared his intention to RUN for @NGRPresident on @YIAGA platform, referencing the "YOUNG CALLED ON HIM TO RUN" and they want us to believe it's a coincidence?

We are all naive abi? pic.twitter.com/McCPoGwdZK — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) August 30, 2018

.@bukolasaraki did his usual "mesujamba" to #NotTooYoungToRun @YIAGA folks and they want us to be surprised? Those who sabi, sabi. We sabi loooong time ago. Oya who is next ? pic.twitter.com/8yDjnhT57R — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) August 30, 2018

3. Aye Dee

So Saraki just used the #NotTooYoungToRun platform to announce his intention to run for @NGRPresident in 2019…

One day, young people will learn that allowing themselves to be hijacked by politicians is an endeavor that can never end well, that day isn't today. — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) August 30, 2018

4. Abdulrahman

Saraki wants to hoodwink us with the idea of a younger President hence the attempt to declare his ambition under the #NotTooYoungToRun banner today. Once a conman always a conman. I'm glad they rejected him. — Leme (@Abdulrahmanleme) August 30, 2018

5. Olusegun

What is most funny is Saraki using the #NotTooYoungToRun platform (that he ensured the Senate was exempt from its ammendment) to announce his candidacy. What a man — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) August 30, 2018

6. Lekan Paul

As against claims made by @bukolasaraki that he met "with young politicians and aspirants who are interested in running for public office in 2019 under the newly signed #NotTooYoungToRun Act," I can confirm to you that it's FALSE! pic.twitter.com/1JIqL92wN9 — RuralReporters (@lekanpaul) August 30, 2018

7. Mark Amaza

It was wrong of Saraki to hijack a #NotTooYoungToRun event that was meant to interact with young aspirants of PDP to declare presidential ambitions. pic.twitter.com/kxN847dast — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) August 30, 2018

8. Usman Isyaku

#NotTooYoungToRun peps being taught first hand that age isn’t the problem. Politics isn’t for the naive. In “declaration season”, any meeting you attend with certain types of characters, is an endorsement. — Son of Isyaku (@simply_usman) August 30, 2018

The protagonists:

9. Baba Idris

You fought many battles without losing any because it was all on sincere ground. @bukolasaraki Has taken another step to save Nigerians from a govt without clue ..#GrowNigeria #NotTooYoungToRun — I am Baba Idris (@babaidris090) August 30, 2018

10. Jeremy Frankson

Three Times before he finally won. Just incase we have forgotten. Buhari is the first president to have used more than a decade to contest. So if Saraki don't win, we will keep voting until he Wins. #GrowNigeria #NotTooYoungToRun — Jeremy Frankson 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@jerryfrankson) August 30, 2018

11. Ariyo-Dare Atoye

What is "hijack?"

Supporting Buhari has affected intellectual reasoning.

You knew I was coming for your programme, so what is the crime committed in me using your event to declare my ambition? The #NotTooYoungToRun movement must have buckled to issue that statement. https://t.co/01tuhAgX9s — Sir.Ariyo-Dare Atoye (@AriyoAristotle) August 30, 2018

12. Desmond Joyce

Who paid for the hall? PDP! Y'all stay reaching. #NotTooYoungToRun — Desmond Joyce (@natubabe1) August 30, 2018