Today’s Noisemakers: Aye Dee, Mark Amaza, Jeremy Frankson [The Bukola Saraki #NotTooYoungToRun edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Today, our dear Senate President, Bukola Saraki declared his intention to replace our “lifeless” President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock at a meeting of Not Too Young To Run campaigners.

He stated his reasons but Nigerians have different reactions to that intention.

Here’s our list from today:

1. YIAGA

First, the #NotTooYoungToRun campaigners have distanced themselves from Saraki’s declaration – that took place at their gathering.

They are actually disappointed.

The antagonists:

2. Kayode Ogundamisi

3. Aye Dee

4. Abdulrahman

5. Olusegun

6. Lekan Paul

7. Mark Amaza

8. Usman Isyaku

The protagonists:

9. Baba Idris

10. Jeremy Frankson

11. Ariyo-Dare Atoye

12. Desmond Joyce

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

