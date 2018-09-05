Today’s Noisemakers: DJ Cuppy, Timaya and, Buhari’s supporters’ squabble with PDP stalwart, Demola Olarewaju

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Demola Olarewaju

Today starts with Demola Olarewaju, a member of the main opposition party, PDP, who posted a WhatsApp conversation from an APC group which ignited bashing from other members of the group.

From @BuhariCentre Lagos WhatsApp Group last night – discussing Demola again 😂😂 I’m with them there so we’re all deliberating together. Meanwhile, one of our people inside the group with me is part of those saying Amen to their causeless curses that won’t stand 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/rihtBcuxiI — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) September 5, 2018

Our Admins – @BashirAhmaad and @Johannxs, good morning brothers: our fake ministry is moving innit? Who will settle these fights that are now bursting out inside our group? I’ll have settled it but that’ll mean revealing myself and this one we’re doing now is just play-play 🌚 pic.twitter.com/YiVG8Z054H — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) September 5, 2018

This one pain me sha cos they’re planning to rubbish @segalink simply because he retweeted me. Now they’ve messed up cos I’ll now have to share info from the group with Sega and whatever he does, whoever he casts, it’s their fault. Discussing Sega at 1:21am & 6:05am…Na wa o! pic.twitter.com/RRzN8fLyw7 — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) September 5, 2018

I remember this – and that’s why we don’t wish what they did to us on them in return. People telephoned to call us various names, I think @I_Am_Ilemona was even threatened to such extent that his someone close to him actually developed hypertension. I just can’t do same to them https://t.co/9R6EZ7DAse — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) September 5, 2018

People take these things too far – I could post those pixes with their number and names now and one of my followers can decide to find them and visit them with woes: whose head is it on? I’m mindful of karma – maybe when I hit 70, I’ll stop caring and act ruthlessly like Buhari — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) September 5, 2018

If they push me sha, after I’ve warned them, I’ll just circulate their rubbish to some unsavoury places and keep quiet about it on the TL. Anything they see, this is Nigeria under Buhari – they should take it like that. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) September 5, 2018

This one serious oo!

2. Adegoke Pamilerin

Nigeria Problem is too much. 1 President can’t solve it.. we need to have like 4 – 6 presidents join together — Adegoke Pamilerin (@thepamilerin) September 5, 2018

Too many problems indeed!

Although, instead of ‘too many’ Presidents, we can have real leaders (not lying greedy individuals) not rulers at the helm of affairs; whether in the public or private space.

3. DJ Cuppy

Abi na. Not like some people that will run mad for one small play.

Criticism really helps you get better.

4. Donutman

One major challenge to the mental health of men in our country Nigeria is this phrase, "You are a man now" It invalidate whatever you are going through. So you learn to bottle it inside and smile when you are broken. Yet. Men also feel. — DonutmanJeddie (@Mhortara) September 5, 2018

Unfortunately, this is so true. People rarely ask men how are they are coping with life. The general idea – which is quite effective, negatively – is that men have to find a way to go through their worries all because THEY ARE MEN.

5. Niniola

6. Reekado Banks

No matter how far you’ve gone on the wrong road, You can still turn back ! — REEKADO BANKS (@ReekadoBanks) September 5, 2018

Yes oo!

As they say: “better late than never“.

7. Timaya

Who is typing for Timaya biko?

I Really wanna be successful. GOD pls…. A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on Sep 5, 2018 at 8:10am PDT

This is how celebrities think their success ‘has not arrived‘ and they keep fighting for what is not lost.

Or is there something Timaya is not telling us?