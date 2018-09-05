Today’s Noisemakers: DJ Cuppy, Timaya and, Buhari’s supporters’ squabble with PDP stalwart, Demola Olarewaju

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Demola Olarewaju

Today starts with Demola Olarewaju, a member of the main opposition party, PDP, who posted a WhatsApp conversation from an APC group which ignited bashing from other members of the group.

This one serious oo!

2. Adegoke Pamilerin

Too many problems indeed!

Although, instead of ‘too many’ Presidents, we can have real leaders (not lying greedy individuals) not rulers at the helm of affairs; whether in the public or private space.

3. DJ Cuppy

I love criticism, it makes me stronger! 💪🏾 #CuppyOnAMission

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic) on

Abi na. Not like some people that will run mad for one small play.

Criticism really helps you get better.

4. Donutman

Unfortunately, this is so true. People rarely ask men how are they are coping with life. The general idea – which is quite effective, negatively – is that men have to find a way to go through their worries all because THEY ARE MEN.

5. Niniola

6. Reekado Banks

Yes oo!

As they say: “better late than never“.

7. Timaya

Who is typing for Timaya biko?

I Really wanna be successful. GOD pls….

A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on

This is how celebrities think their success ‘has not arrived‘ and they keep fighting for what is not lost.

Or is there something Timaya is not telling us?

