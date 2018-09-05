The Late 5: Buhari picks APC N45m Presidential nomination form, Super Eagles coach banned for 1 year from football | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Ahead of the September 20 Presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, picked up his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf has been fined $5,000 and handed a one-year ban by the Ethics committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Salisu’s sack followed bribery allegations after he was filmed receiving a $1,000 bribe in September 2017 by undercover Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremayaw to select players for the Africa Nations CHAN tournament.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun has declared his intention to return to the Senate at the expiration of his tenure in 2019.

The governor who made the declaration on Wednesday during a meeting with the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, also announced that state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has opted for a consensus arrangement in selecting its governorship candidate for the 2019 election.

He further advised the party members to accept the consensus result in good faith without which the next option would be direct primary.

The Presidency on Wednesday condemned a statement credited to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar that President Muhammadu Buhari is “very uncompromising, power drunk (and) will not be ready to leave power without a fight.”

Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, who reacted to the statement on Wednesday, said “the former Vice President needs be told that the President is truly uncompromising, but only when it comes to looting the common patrimony of Nigerians, and squandering their riches,” adding that “in many ways, President Buhari has wielded power with decency, and as a means of serving the people, rather than for personal ends.”

“So, Alhaji Abubakar is right, if that was what he meant by the President being uncompromising. But power drunk? No! And being a man ‘who will not be ready to leave power without a fight?’ Never! “ the statement read.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has warned operatives of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) across the country to respect people’s rights or risk being sanctioned, stressing that those who felt they could not cope with the reforms in the unit could opt out.

The IGP represented by the National Coordinator X-Squad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amaechi Elumelu, read the riot act at the Anambra Police Command Headquarters, Amawbia during a lecture to officers of FSARS, adding that any officer who detained any suspect beyond 48 hours without recourse to the court, risked dismissal.

“You are created and authorised to handle only armed robbery and kidnapping cases.

“You’re barred from searching handsets and laptops of innocent citizens, unless the search is directly linked to a case or directed by IGP or any person or persons he so delegated,” he said.

And stories from around the world:

Facebook and Twitter executives pledged on Wednesday to better protect their social media platforms in the 2018 elections and beyond, and told Congress of aggressive efforts to root out foreign intrusions aimed at sowing divisions in American democracy. (Associated Press)

U.S. President, Donald Trump said on Wednesday he could not predict what would happen with Iran and it did not matter to him if Iran’s leaders wanted to talk to him or not. (Reuters)

A major airport that was cut off when a huge typhoon smashed through its sole access road was being evacuated Wednesday, as Japan grappled with devastation caused by its most powerful storm in a quarter of a century. (AFP)

Two Russian nationals, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, thought to be officers from Russia’s military intelligence service, have been named as suspects in the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. (BBC)

The UN’s special envoy to Yemen expressed confidence before the first day of peace talks between rebels and the internationally recognised Yemeni government – despite the Houthis failing to arrive in Switzerland. (Al Jazeera)