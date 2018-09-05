The YNaija Cover – the 5th of September

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

NFF bans Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf for 1 year from football

Herdsmen vs Farmers clashes: Where do Buhari’s loyalties really lie?

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 5, 2018

The Late 5: Buhari picks APC N45m Presidential nomination form, Super Eagles coach banned for 1 year from football | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Ahead of the September 20 Presidential primaries of the All Progressives ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 5, 2018

Just In: President Buhari picks APC N45m Presidential nomination form

Ahead of the September 20 Presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, picked up ...

Bernard Dayo September 5, 2018

Why the ‘King of Boys’ trailer takes the spot as the best trailer of the year

Nollywood movie trailers are inherently hard to understand. You know I’m right. Go to YouTube and see for yourself; it’s ...

Adetayo Adesola September 5, 2018

NFF bans Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf for 1 year from football

Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf has been handed a one-year ban by the Ethics committee of the Nigeria Football Federation ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 5, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: John Boyega to produce UK fantasy-horror ‘A Spriggan’, Eminem takes on critics with new video | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Adetayo Adesola September 5, 2018

The UEFA Nations League and the potential for a drab international schedule

The International break is here again, to bring an unwanted hiatus to an already frantic league campaign across the top ...

