Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Pius Adesanmi, Davido and the warning against the crisis already brewing in Kano

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Pius Adesanmi

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo decided to come up with a “third force”, most likely to oust the PDP and the APC (Muhammadu Buhari) in 2019, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement was birthed and, the University Lecturer and public commentator has something to say:

Arrowheads at the launch of President Obasanjo's Coalition for Nigeria Movement: Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Amadu Ali, Akin… Posted by Pius Adesanmi on Wednesday, January 31, 2018

These days, everyone is just one self-proclaimed saviour…

2. Donald Trump

Thank you for all of the nice compliments and reviews on the State of the Union speech. 45.6 million people watched, the highest number in history. @FoxNews beat every other Network, for the first time ever, with 11.7 million people tuning in. Delivered from the heart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2018

45.6 million did tune in to watch the speech but, it is just not true to say that it was the most watched State of Union address ever.

It fell below similar speeches in Obama’s first two years in office. Obama’s first speech in 2009 attracted 52.4 million viewers and 48 million the following year.

3. Dayji

Is there anything we won’t hear these days?

Nina:- I was once trapped on a ESCALATOR for hours cos the power went out!

Lolu:- Why didn't you just walk down the ESCALATOR?

😅😅😅#BBNaija — Kvnq Dayji (@KvnqDayji) February 1, 2018

Even if you want to show yourself, first make sure you are not talking crap.

4. Davido

Well, OBO decided to say “Happy New Month” in a peculiar way.

Let’s thank him for the “inspiration”.

5. Kayode Ogundamisi

Another crisis brewing?

Sigh! We already too much on our hands.

Ogundamisi warns…

Dangerous political climate in Kano becoming unbearable and it is sad sane minds are pretending not to notice it, bitter political songs laced with violence, display of symbolic weapon of violence by both the Rabiu Kwakanso and Umar Ganduje factions, if Kano burns Nigeria burns. — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) February 1, 2018

6. Joe Abah

Be careful! I went to a global Internationel NGO yesterday and they had ‘storified’ my series of tweets on the budget and circulated to all their staff. You don’t know who is reading. If you are going to spew bile and hate, hide behind an anonymous handle, so we can ignore you! — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) February 1, 2018