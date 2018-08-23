Today’s Noisemakers: IK Osakioduwa, Michael, Isa Mohammed Munlaila and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list for today:

  1. Isa Mohammed Munlaila

It’s official!  the 2018 trekking season has been declared open.

Could this have been inspired by the 800m trek?

2. IK Osakioduwa

Uncle, use the microphone please. 

They need to hear at the back.

3. Michael

LOL. My condolences hemical.

4. Toni

You can say that again Toni. 

To please everyone is to lose everyone.

5. Jessica Ogwatta

Perhaps, the ones that are defecting upandan because of overfeeding

Wo Aunty? we will overcome.

