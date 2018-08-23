Today’s Noisemakers: IK Osakioduwa, Michael, Isa Mohammed Munlaila and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list for today:

Isa Mohammed Munlaila

.#Man begins trek from #Lagos to #Abuja to kick against Buhari's 2nd term bid Short Details: A middle-aged Nigerian #Man, Isa Mohammed Munlaila pictured below with a box on his head, today … See full DETAILS (https://t.co/WVHnn8nTjj)#LatestNews #PresidentBuhari pic.twitter.com/msu0ggqPtY — AdeLOVE (@adelovecom) August 23, 2018

It’s official! the 2018 trekking season has been declared open.

Could this have been inspired by the 800m trek?

2. IK Osakioduwa

#AccordingToSocialMedia having a baby is ALWAYS cute and adorable, even changing diapers is an "aww" moment. Please don't be deceived, having a baby is also a lot of work, a lot of sleepless nights and A LOT OF MONEY! — Ik Osakioduwa (@ik_osakioduwa) August 23, 2018

Uncle, use the microphone please.

They need to hear at the back.

3. Michael

Memory: 1996 Christmas, I settled for instant gratification. I heard about jollof rice, then I followed people to eat. While away, the parents organised a neat getaway for patient relatives, went to Mr Biggs, Channel 7, drank fanta Chapman, and saw the 3 orange men — michael (@hemical) August 23, 2018

And the memory is not easy to forget. — michael (@hemical) August 23, 2018

LOL. My condolences hemical.

4. Toni

Why do we allow ourselves to get irritated by the opinions of people who don't mean anything to us? It's easier said than done but focus on the opinions of the people who truly matter – the people who genuinely know you; not the strangers, bullies or random critics. — TONI (@t0nit0ne) August 22, 2018

You can say that again Toni.

To please everyone is to lose everyone.

5. Jessica Ogwatta

A Soldier salary is 49,000. (Some no accommodation, they rent house outside the barrack,no risk allowance instead they sleep inside bush fought to defend the Nation). A Senator receives N36m monthly. A House of Rep receives N25m monthly. Who are the main Nigerians? — Comdr. Jessica Ogwatta🇳🇬© (@WomanViewsNG) August 22, 2018

Perhaps, the ones that are defecting upandan because of overfeeding

Wo Aunty? we will overcome.