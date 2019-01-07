Article

Today’s Noisemakers: Yemi Alade, Ben Murray-Bruce, Ozzy Etomi, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s are the ones we saw today:

Yemi Alade

Preach Mama Africa, preach.

Imoh Umoren

Drop the trailer, boss.

Ben Murray-Bruce

True hero of the common man? This is not making sense, sir.

Ozzy Etomi

No truer words have been said.

Pinketelope

LMAO. Men are scum.

 

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 4, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Jemima Osunde, Ogbeni Dipo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 29, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Joe Abah on #EndASUUStrike, Rinsola Abiola, Juliet Kego and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 28, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Yemi Adesanya, Shehu Sani and other reactions to APC Presidential Campaign Council list

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 27, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Ayodele Fayose, Subomi Plumptre, Phyno’s clap back on music critic and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 26, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Ric Hassani, Ben Murray-Bruce, Naija Class Captain and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 25, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Girlish Lava, Mike Rezzy and other reactions to the #TeniEdwin Christmas trend

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail