Today’s Noisemakers: Yemi Alade, Ben Murray-Bruce, Ozzy Etomi, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s are the ones we saw today:

Yemi Alade

Politicians are all the same, what would it cost to have good roads, good education, good drinking water and stable electricity? You can’t be in POWER forever don’t forget, neither can you carry all the money to your grave. — #OGA (@yemialadee) January 7, 2019

Preach Mama Africa, preach.

Imoh Umoren

Lagos: Sex, Lies & Traffic — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) January 7, 2019

Drop the trailer, boss.

Ben Murray-Bruce

I wish you a healthy 45th birthday my good friend and brother @dino_melaye. True hero of the common man you are. History will forever be kind to you. pic.twitter.com/U9v3oPvAaL — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 7, 2019

True hero of the common man? This is not making sense, sir.

Ozzy Etomi

Be aware that when you sacrifice yourself and your personhood that you are not a hero and will never be seen as one. Continuing to put yourself last and expecting it to be acknowledged or applauded is the very definition of playing yourself. — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) January 7, 2019

No truer words have been said.

Pinketelope

“it’s not a gendered issue” then you go on to ask feminists to lend their voice — Pikintelope🇳🇬 (@_LOHI_) January 7, 2019

LMAO. Men are scum.