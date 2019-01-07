Article

The YNaija Cover – the 7th of January

Follow the links to read the stories on YNaija:

 

#AmaechiTapes: Former aide to Amaechi admits the Minister could make such statements but…

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 7, 2019

#AmaechiTapes: Former aide to Amaechi admits the Minister could make such statements but…

Following the release of a series of tapes on the internet where the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is quoted to ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 6, 2019

Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni, others emerge winners at Soundcity MVP awards (Full list)

It was night of glitz and super performances, as the 3rd Edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards, one of the biggest awards ...

Chude Jideonwo January 5, 2019

The Daily Vulnerable | Drama

I like drama. I am also naturally given to drama. And I attract a number of dramatic people to myself. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 5, 2019

Fr. Mbaka endorses President Buhari; Labour announces date for indefinite strike over minimum wage | Other top stories this week

These are the stories that drove the conversation this week: Following the state of insecurity in Zamfara, especially after the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 4, 2019

UPDATE: Police speaks on Dino Melaye’s arrest, reveals condition of Senator

The Nigeria Police says the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye who turned himself in for arrest on Friday, over ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 4, 2019

PDP lied, There is no blood relationship between Amina Zakari and Buhari – Presidency

The Presidency has reacted to widespread criticisms about the choice of  Hajiya Amina Zakari, an alleged niece to President Muhammadu Buhari ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail