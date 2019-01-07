The Late 5: INEC reveals official figure of registered voters for 2019 polls; Tinubu in charge of my re-election campaign – Buhari declares | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today.

February Polls: 84 million Nigerians registered to vote, says INEC

During a meeting with political leaders in Abuja on Monday, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Professor Mahmood Yakubu has revealed that 84 million voters will be participating in the 2019 general elections. Yakubu gave out the total number of registered voters to be 84,004,084 million. The release if the figure is in line with INEC’s preparations for the general elections in February which is just less than 40 days.

Court nullifies all APC primaries in Rivers, stops party from 2019 elections

A federal High Court on Monday in Rivers nullified both the direct and indirect primaries conducted by two factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Presided by Kolawole Omotosho, the court also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising any candidates of the APC for the 2019 general elections in the state. The two factions produced Tonye Cole and Magnus Abe as candidates.

Tinubu in charge of my re-election campaign – Buhari

While inaugurating his presidential campaign at the International Conference Centre today in Abuja, President Buhari declared that former Lagos State governor and party leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, will take full charge of his re-election campaign. Furthermore he said, “I therefore urge all of us in the leadership of this campaign, in the field operations on the campaign trail and in the secretariat to consult with Asiwaju whenever guidance is needed.”

CSOS, opposition leaders, others condemn army’s invasion of Daily Trust offices

Following the invasion of Daily Trust offices and arrest of its journalists by the Nigerian military yesterday, the Several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and opposition leaders have condemned the act. Also, the International Press Centre (IPC), in a statement signed by its director, Lanre Arogundade, described the development as a “fresh threat to freedom of the press.”

INEC to train over 1m personnel for February polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will train over one million electoral staff and ad-hoc personnel for the conduct of the 2019 general elections. This was revealed in Calabar early Monday by the Chairman of the Board of Electoral Institute (BEI), Solomon Soyebi, during a training workshop for State Training Officers and Assistant State Training Officers on Cascade Training Implementation.