Article

The Late 5: INEC reveals official figure of registered voters for 2019 polls; Tinubu in charge of my re-election campaign – Buhari declares | Other top stories

INEC

Here are the stories that drove conversations today.

February Polls: 84 million Nigerians registered to vote, says INEC

During a meeting with political leaders in Abuja on Monday, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Professor Mahmood Yakubu has revealed that 84 million voters will be participating in the 2019 general elections. Yakubu gave out the total number of registered voters to be 84,004,084 million. The release if the figure is in line with INEC’s preparations for the general elections in February which is just less than 40 days.

Court nullifies all APC primaries in Rivers, stops party from 2019 elections

A federal High Court on Monday in Rivers nullified both the direct and indirect primaries conducted by two factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Presided by Kolawole Omotosho, the court also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising any candidates of the APC for the 2019 general elections in the state. The two factions produced Tonye Cole and Magnus Abe as candidates.

Tinubu in charge of my re-election campaign – Buhari

While inaugurating his presidential campaign at the International Conference Centre today in Abuja, President Buhari declared that former Lagos State governor and party leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, will take full charge of his re-election campaign. Furthermore he said, “I therefore urge all of us in the leadership of this campaign, in the field operations on the campaign trail and in the secretariat to consult with Asiwaju whenever guidance is needed.”

CSOS, opposition leaders, others condemn army’s invasion of Daily Trust offices

Following the invasion of Daily Trust offices and arrest of its journalists by the Nigerian military yesterday, the Several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and opposition leaders have condemned the act. Also, the International Press Centre (IPC), in a statement signed by its director, Lanre Arogundade, described the development as a “fresh threat to freedom of the press.”

INEC to train over 1m personnel for February polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will train over one million electoral staff and ad-hoc personnel for the conduct of the 2019 general elections. This was revealed in Calabar early Monday by the Chairman of the Board of Electoral Institute (BEI), Solomon Soyebi, during a training workshop for State Training Officers and Assistant State Training Officers on Cascade Training Implementation.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 7, 2019

#AmaechiTapes: Former aide to Amaechi admits the Minister could make such statements but…

Following the release of a series of tapes on the internet where the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is quoted to ...

Bernard Dayo January 7, 2019

The Big 5: Opposition parties plan nationwide protest against IGP on January 15; I did not boo Buhari – Melaye | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today Opposition parties plan nationwide protest against IGP on January 15 According ...

Bernard Dayo January 6, 2019

The Late 5: #Amaechitapes: Omokri releases new audio alleging Amaechi criticised Buhari; February polls are about the future of Nigeria – Peter Obi | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today. #Amaechitapes: Omokri releases new audio alleging Amaechi criticised Buhari Following the release ...

Bernard Dayo January 5, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Betty Irabor, Reno Omokri, Fola, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo January 5, 2019

The Late 5: Amaechi reportedly caught in leaked audio criticising Buhari; February Polls: Ooni of Ife warns politicians against violence | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today Amaechi criticises Buhari in leaked audio Transportation minister and the Director-General of ...

Bernard Dayo January 5, 2019

The Big 5: FG meeting with Labour leaders leads to deadlock; Ensure release of Leah Sharibu, Cherubim and Seraphim tells Buhari | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Ensure release of Leah Sharibu, Christian leaders urge Buhari Nearly a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail